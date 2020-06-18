Jane Fonda and Lil Nas Pair For Environmental Ad

Jane Fonda and Lil Nas X are fronting a new environmentally-conscious campaign for Gucci.

Released on Tuesday, the marketing imagery for the Italian luxury label’s first sustainable line, Gucci Off the Grid, was shot by photographer/director Harmony Korine with creative direction from Alessandro Michele and art direction by Christopher Simmonds.

For her photoshoot, Fonda is seen posing in front of a wooden treehouse set within a cityscape while wearing an off-white suit and carrying a yellow tote bag.

And while the Hollywood icon recently pledged to stop buying new clothes, she insisted the campaign aligns with her devotion to promoting environmental causes, such as her Fire Drill Fridays demonstrations.

“Demand that your government officials invest in clean energy infrastructure,” she commented. “Global economists agree that it’s the top investment we can make, both in terms of climate benefits and having the highest stimulus effect during the time of pandemic when so many jobs need to be created.”

Old Town Road hitmaker Lil Nas X, adventurer/environmentalist David Mayer de Rothschild, singer King Princess, and Japanese musician Miyavi, have also been cast in the project, and are depicted sporting pieces from the collection while standing or sitting in the treehouse – with a Gucci representative explaining that the imagery represents opening “the door to a new beginning”.

“@lilnasx is seen in the #GucciOffTheGrid campaign, a new sustainable collection by @alessandro_michele that is also created using ECONYL, a regenerated nylon. The rapper, singer and songwriter has embraced a greener way of living and performing, including being more aware of his environmental footprint while traveling and supporting environmentally friendly companies,” a spokesperson added in an Instagram post.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments