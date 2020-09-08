 Janelle Monáe Releases Single for Voting Rights - Noise11.com
Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monáe Releases Single for Voting Rights

by Music-News.com on September 9, 2020

in News

Janelle Monáe’s new song, ‘Turntables’ has been released, ahead of its feature in the upcoming Amazon Studios documentary, ‘All In: The Fight For Democracy’, for which it was written.

‘Turntables’ marks Janelle’s first new original music since her third solo album, ‘Dirty Computer’, was released in 2018, and sees the singer advocate for voters rights ahead of the upcoming 2020 presidential election in the US, especially in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Speaking about the track on Apple Music, she said: “I, like a lot of people just as humans, especially being black in America, I’ve been experiencing a lot of trauma around seeing black bodies murdered, like humans murdered. I struggle with talking about it because it is like a wound that we’re reopening. We’ve been screaming Black Lives Matter.

“And so I’ve been emotionally debilitated, but I got an opportunity to get back into the studio to talk about or to create lyrics that [doesn’t] keep us reminded of that trauma, but keep us moving forward and remind us that things are changing.

“We are changing things. The tables are turning. The rooster has come home to roost. So this song is capturing direction. And when you think about a record, when you think about a record spinning, when you think about the revolutions per minute, it’s all connected. And that is what this song means.”

Janelle wrote the track alongside Nathaniel Irvin III, and George A. Peters after “watching and examining” the world over the past few months, as she wanted to “highlight” the work of those fighting for “democracy”.

She added: “This song doesn’t mean that I’m the leader, that I’m here to tell you what to do, how to fix things. I’m simply watching, examining and wanting to highlight all of the people who are on the front lines, fighting for our democracy, fighting against racial inequalities, fighting against white supremacy, fighting against systemic racism and systemic oppression.

“So this song is to keep us motivated. This song is to lift up and keep us galvanised when we’re fatigued. And this song is really for the people.”

‘Turntables’ will feature in Amazon’s ‘All In: The Fight For Democracy’ documentary, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 18.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Donated $1m To Black Owned Businesses

Beyonce celebrated her 39th birthday on Friday by handing out $1 million (£754,000) to struggling Black-owned businesses.

2 days ago
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Dips $6m Into His Piggy Bank For Election Run

Kanye West is $6m down from his ridiculous election run.

2 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Is A Dad

Ed Sheeran has welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.

September 2, 2020
This Way North
This Way North Debut Hector In ‘Driving Roads’ Video

Leisha Jungalwalla and Cat Leahy from This Way North have introduced their new star Hector the van for the new video ‘Driving Roads.

September 1, 2020
BTS Map of the Soul
BTS Become First Korean Band To Top US Chart

BTS, the South Korean boy band, have become the first Korean act to top the US singles chart. They did it with ‘Dynamite’.

September 1, 2020
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar Sued Over ‘Loyalty’

Kendrick Lamar has been hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over his Rihanna collaboration, LOYALTY.

September 1, 2020
San Cisco
San Cisco To Play An Actual Show With An Actual Audience

Fremantle’s San Cisco will do something Victorian bands can only dream about this week. Have an album launch show with an actual live audience.

August 31, 2020