Janet Jackson and Sam Smith Nominated For LGBT Awards

Janet Jackson, Sam Smith and Cara Delevingne are just some of the stars nominated at the 2020 British LGBT Awards.
Janet Jackson has received a nod in the Celebrity Ally category, alongside the likes of singer Dua Lipa, ‘Killing Eve’ actress Jodie Comer, musical trio The Jonas Brothers, actress and presenter Michelle Visage, model Naomi Campbell, actors Patrick Stewart and Tom Holland, actress Suranne Jones and singer Taylor Swift.
Sam Smith receives a nomination in the music category, going head to head with the likes of Ariana Grande, Christine & The Queens, Kim Petras, King Princess, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Pabllo Vittar, Tyler, the Creator and Years & Years whilst Cara Delevingne is recognised in the Celebrity category with the likes of actors Andrew Scott, Billy Porter and Ezra Miller as well as singer Olly Alexander and actress Zoë Kravitz amongst others.
And a number of key “media moments” are also honoured in the nominations, with BBC’s ‘Gentleman Jack’ series, ‘Drag Race’ coming to the UK, Renée Zellweger as gay icon Judy Garland, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ making history with same-sex routine to Emeli Sande performance and the character development Riverdale’s LGBT+ characters all featuring on the nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony.
Edward Enninful, Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, is nominated in the Broadcaster or Journalist category alongside the likes of BBC presenter Steph McGovern, comedian Joe Lycett, radio presenter Nick Grimshaw, ‘I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here’ star and radio host Adele Roberts and comedienne Susan Calman.
Sarah Garrett, MBE, the founder of the British LGBT Awards, said: “A really exciting mix of some of the world’s most deserving LGBT+ people, allies and organisations have been nominated this year. These awards shine a light on those who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the LGBT+ community during uncertain and challenging times. The nominees are all role models who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to raising awareness of, or advancing, LGBT+ rights. The 2020 ceremony, on 29 May, is going to be the British LGBT Awards biggest event yet.”
An abridged list of nominations for the British LGBT Awards are as follows:
CELEBRITY
Amanda Stenberg
Andrew Scott
Billy Porter
Cara Delevingne
Ezra Miller
Hanna Gadsby
Jonathan Van Ness
Lilly Singh
Olly Alexander
Zoë Kravitz
CELEBRITY ALLY
Dua Lipa
Janet Jackson
Jodie Comer
The Jonas Brothers
Michelle Visage
Naomi Campbell
Patrick Stewart
Suranne Jones
Taylor Swift
Tom Holland
MUSIC ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Christine & The Queens
Kim Petras
King Princess
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Pabllo Vittar
Sam Smith
Tyler, the Creator
Years & Years
BROADCASTER OR JOURNALIST
Adele Roberts
Ben Hunte
Benjamin Butterworth
Edward Enninful
Joe Lycett
Matthew Todd
Nick Grimshaw
Steph McGovern
Susan Calman
Suzi Ruffell
MEDIA MOMENT
BBC’s ‘Gentleman Jack’ tells the real-life story of Anne Lister
Drag Race comes to the UK
Mexican primetime television makes history with its first ever lesbian kiss on ‘Amar a Muerte’
Queer couple wins MTV’s ‘True Love or True Lies’
Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’ diverse representation of LGBT+ characters and relationships
Renée Zellweger stars as gay icon Judy Garland
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ makes history with same-sex routine to Emeli Sande performance
Netflix ‘Tales of the City’s queer representation and casting
Showtime premiers ‘The L Word: Generation Q’
The CW’s ‘Riverdale’s LGBT+ character development
