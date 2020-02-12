Janet Jackson and Sam Smith Nominated For LGBT Awards

Janet Jackson, Sam Smith and Cara Delevingne are just some of the stars nominated at the 2020 British LGBT Awards.

Janet Jackson has received a nod in the Celebrity Ally category, alongside the likes of singer Dua Lipa, ‘Killing Eve’ actress Jodie Comer, musical trio The Jonas Brothers, actress and presenter Michelle Visage, model Naomi Campbell, actors Patrick Stewart and Tom Holland, actress Suranne Jones and singer Taylor Swift.

Sam Smith receives a nomination in the music category, going head to head with the likes of Ariana Grande, Christine & The Queens, Kim Petras, King Princess, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Pabllo Vittar, Tyler, the Creator and Years & Years whilst Cara Delevingne is recognised in the Celebrity category with the likes of actors Andrew Scott, Billy Porter and Ezra Miller as well as singer Olly Alexander and actress Zoë Kravitz amongst others.

And a number of key “media moments” are also honoured in the nominations, with BBC’s ‘Gentleman Jack’ series, ‘Drag Race’ coming to the UK, Renée Zellweger as gay icon Judy Garland, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ making history with same-sex routine to Emeli Sande performance and the character development Riverdale’s LGBT+ characters all featuring on the nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony.

Edward Enninful, Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, is nominated in the Broadcaster or Journalist category alongside the likes of BBC presenter Steph McGovern, comedian Joe Lycett, radio presenter Nick Grimshaw, ‘I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here’ star and radio host Adele Roberts and comedienne Susan Calman.

Sarah Garrett, MBE, the founder of the British LGBT Awards, said: “A really exciting mix of some of the world’s most deserving LGBT+ people, allies and organisations have been nominated this year. These awards shine a light on those who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the LGBT+ community during uncertain and challenging times. The nominees are all role models who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to raising awareness of, or advancing, LGBT+ rights. The 2020 ceremony, on 29 May, is going to be the British LGBT Awards biggest event yet.”

An abridged list of nominations for the British LGBT Awards are as follows:

CELEBRITY

Amanda Stenberg

Andrew Scott

Billy Porter

Cara Delevingne

Ezra Miller

Hanna Gadsby

Jonathan Van Ness

Lilly Singh

Olly Alexander

Zoë Kravitz

CELEBRITY ALLY

Dua Lipa

Janet Jackson

Jodie Comer

The Jonas Brothers

Michelle Visage

Naomi Campbell

Patrick Stewart

Suranne Jones

Taylor Swift

Tom Holland

MUSIC ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Christine & The Queens

Kim Petras

King Princess

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Pabllo Vittar

Sam Smith

Tyler, the Creator

Years & Years

BROADCASTER OR JOURNALIST

Adele Roberts

Ben Hunte

Benjamin Butterworth

Edward Enninful

Joe Lycett

Matthew Todd

Nick Grimshaw

Steph McGovern

Susan Calman

Suzi Ruffell

MEDIA MOMENT

BBC’s ‘Gentleman Jack’ tells the real-life story of Anne Lister

Drag Race comes to the UK

Mexican primetime television makes history with its first ever lesbian kiss on ‘Amar a Muerte’

Queer couple wins MTV’s ‘True Love or True Lies’

Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’ diverse representation of LGBT+ characters and relationships

Renée Zellweger stars as gay icon Judy Garland

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ makes history with same-sex routine to Emeli Sande performance

Netflix ‘Tales of the City’s queer representation and casting

Showtime premiers ‘The L Word: Generation Q’

The CW’s ‘Riverdale’s LGBT+ character development

