Janet Jackson and Sam Smith Nominated For LGBT Awards

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2020

Janet Jackson, Sam Smith and Cara Delevingne are just some of the stars nominated at the 2020 British LGBT Awards.

Janet Jackson has received a nod in the Celebrity Ally category, alongside the likes of singer Dua Lipa, ‘Killing Eve’ actress Jodie Comer, musical trio The Jonas Brothers, actress and presenter Michelle Visage, model Naomi Campbell, actors Patrick Stewart and Tom Holland, actress Suranne Jones and singer Taylor Swift.

Sam Smith receives a nomination in the music category, going head to head with the likes of Ariana Grande, Christine & The Queens, Kim Petras, King Princess, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Pabllo Vittar, Tyler, the Creator and Years & Years whilst Cara Delevingne is recognised in the Celebrity category with the likes of actors Andrew Scott, Billy Porter and Ezra Miller as well as singer Olly Alexander and actress Zoë Kravitz amongst others.

And a number of key “media moments” are also honoured in the nominations, with BBC’s ‘Gentleman Jack’ series, ‘Drag Race’ coming to the UK, Renée Zellweger as gay icon Judy Garland, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ making history with same-sex routine to Emeli Sande performance and the character development Riverdale’s LGBT+ characters all featuring on the nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony.

Edward Enninful, Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, is nominated in the Broadcaster or Journalist category alongside the likes of BBC presenter Steph McGovern, comedian Joe Lycett, radio presenter Nick Grimshaw, ‘I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here’ star and radio host Adele Roberts and comedienne Susan Calman.

Sarah Garrett, MBE, the founder of the British LGBT Awards, said: “A really exciting mix of some of the world’s most deserving LGBT+ people, allies and organisations have been nominated this year. These awards shine a light on those who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the LGBT+ community during uncertain and challenging times. The nominees are all role models who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to raising awareness of, or advancing, LGBT+ rights. The 2020 ceremony, on 29 May, is going to be the British LGBT Awards biggest event yet.”

An abridged list of nominations for the British LGBT Awards are as follows:

CELEBRITY
Amanda Stenberg
Andrew Scott
Billy Porter
Cara Delevingne
Ezra Miller
Hanna Gadsby
Jonathan Van Ness
Lilly Singh
Olly Alexander
Zoë Kravitz

CELEBRITY ALLY
Dua Lipa
Janet Jackson
Jodie Comer
The Jonas Brothers
Michelle Visage
Naomi Campbell
Patrick Stewart
Suranne Jones
Taylor Swift
Tom Holland

MUSIC ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Christine & The Queens
Kim Petras
King Princess
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Pabllo Vittar
Sam Smith
Tyler, the Creator
Years & Years

BROADCASTER OR JOURNALIST
Adele Roberts
Ben Hunte
Benjamin Butterworth
Edward Enninful
Joe Lycett
Matthew Todd
Nick Grimshaw
Steph McGovern
Susan Calman
Suzi Ruffell

MEDIA MOMENT
BBC’s ‘Gentleman Jack’ tells the real-life story of Anne Lister
Drag Race comes to the UK
Mexican primetime television makes history with its first ever lesbian kiss on ‘Amar a Muerte’
Queer couple wins MTV’s ‘True Love or True Lies’
Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’ diverse representation of LGBT+ characters and relationships
Renée Zellweger stars as gay icon Judy Garland
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ makes history with same-sex routine to Emeli Sande performance
Netflix ‘Tales of the City’s queer representation and casting
Showtime premiers ‘The L Word: Generation Q’
The CW’s ‘Riverdale’s LGBT+ character development

music-news.com

Related Posts

Janet Jackson photo by Ros OGorman
Janet Jackson Labels Her 2-Year Old ‘Incredibly Musical’

Janet Jackson's son asked her to buy him a violin when he was just two years old.

2 days ago
Janet Jackson photo by Ros OGorman
Janet Jackson, Black Eyed Peas and 50 Cent to play RNB Fridays 2019

RNB Fridays Live has just dropped its most impressive line-up ever with Janet Jackson headlining a list of acts including Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent and Jason Derulo.

August 9, 2019
Janet Jackson photo by Ros OGorman
Janet Jackson Avoids Discussing Michael Jackson Abuse Allegations

Janet Jackson insisted her brother Michael Jackson's legacy "will continue", as she avoided talking about the sexual abuse allegations surrounding the star in a new interview.

June 25, 2019
Janet Jackson photo by Ros OGorman
Janet Jackson edits Glastonbury photo to put her name at the front

Janet Jackson cheekily shared an edited version of the official poster for Glastonbury festival, bumping her name to the top of the bill.

March 20, 2019
Janet Jackson: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Janet Jackson signs up for Las Vegas residency

Janet Jackson is the latest star heading to Las Vegas, as she announced a three-month residency on Tuesday.

February 27, 2019
The Cure vocalist and guitarist Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 12 August 2007.
The Cure, Radiohead, Def Leppard to enter Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The next round of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers has been revealed with The Cure, Radiohead and Def Leppard to be inducted alongside Stevie Nicks and Janet Jackson, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

December 14, 2018
Bryan Ferry, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Names Shortlist Nominees For 2019

Def Leppard, Radiohead and Roxy Music have made The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2019 shortlist.

October 10, 2018