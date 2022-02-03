 Janet Jackson Hints At New Music Soon - Noise11.com
Janet Jackson photo by Ros OGorman

Janet Jackson photo by Ros O'Gorman

Janet Jackson Hints At New Music Soon

by Music-News.com on February 4, 2022

in News

Janet Jackson has hinted she may be about to release new music.

Janet Jackson dropped her eleventh studio album, Unbreakable, all the way back in October 2015.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, host Jimmy asked Janet whether she was considering releasing Luv I Luv – which appears in the credits at the end of her self-titled four-part documentary – as a single.

“It’s so funny because that’s a song I recorded three years ago, and then with the documentary, we thought, ‘Oh this would be cool to put this song here at this moment, this piece in the documentary.’ And everyone started reacting to it,” she explained. “So, I don’t know, we’ll just have to see. Maybe it will be a single, we’ll see… I’ve recorded so many songs that I’ve never released.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Jimmy joked that Questlove, who plays in his talk show’s house band, must have begged her to appear in the documentary.

“It was very important for me to have Quest in the documentary,” Janet said. “He was such a huge supporter in getting me inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with all the fans. I just can’t thank him enough. That’s just a huge moment in my career, in my life.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Release Another ‘Resist’ Track ‘At the Time of Writing’

Midnight Oil have released a third song from their upcoming final album ‘Resist’. Check out ‘At the Time of Writing’.

32 mins ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers Drop New Song ‘Black Summer’ Ahead Of ‘Unlimited Love’ Album

Red Hot Chili Peppers have slipped out a surprise new song ‘Black Summer’ ahead of their upcoming 12th album ‘Unlimited Love’.

5 hours ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton To Host The Country Music Awards

Dolly Parton has been tapped to host the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

7 hours ago
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Record New Version of ‘9 to 5’ for ‘Still Working 9 to 5’ The Documentary

When the new movie ‘Still Working 9 to 5’ premieres at SXSW in March, Dolly Parton fans will hear a new version of the hit song ‘9 To 5’ by Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson.

23 hours ago
Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes’ Recruited Diesel for Red Hot Summer and One Electric Day

The Jimmy Barnes Band switched guitarists last weekend for the Red Hot Summer (Bendigo) and One Electric Day (Werribee) events. Danny Spencer was tagged as a “close content” and had to isolate for the weekend. Lucky for Jimmy, his brother-in-law Diesel was just a phone call away.

3 days ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Teases Two New Albums

Alice Cooper is working on two new “pure rock and roll” albums.

3 days ago
Tim Finn Live
Rare 1983 Live Tim Finn Concert Released

A rarely heard performance by Tim Finn & The Escapade Band will be released this week as part of the Australian Road Crew Association’s Desk Tape Series.

3 days ago