Japan’s Funk Orchestra Osaka Monaurail added To Queensland’s Blues On Broadbeach - Noise11.com

Osaka Monaurail, the funk orchestra formed in Japan in 1992, will come to Australia for Blues On Broadbeach in May.

Festival Director, Mark Duckworth said this year’s Blues on Broadbeach is all about returning to its roots: “We want to continue to bring our festival fans a collection of artists which celebrate all the different music styles in the Blues genre as well as a few surprises.”

“It is so important to us that we bring out not just the big names, but those artists that are true to the festival and represent the very best of what Blues music has to offer. With our international borders finally open again, we’re excited to welcome to our stages some truly incredible international artists and some unique performances which you won’t see anywhere else and won’t want to miss.”

Osaka Monaurail have released seven albums. They last toured Australia in 2018 for David Roy Williams. The band formed in 1992 out of Osaka University’s jazz society. The name came from the James Brown track ‘J.B’s Monaurail’.

Blues on Broadbeach is on 19-22 May 2022 on the Gold Coast, Queensland. The event also features Cookin’ On 3 Burners, Robben Ford, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks and The James Morrison Motown Experience.

