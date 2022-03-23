 Jared Leto Confirms New 30 Seconds To Mars Is In The Works - Noise11.com
30 Seconds To Mars - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

30 Seconds To Mars - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jared Leto Confirms New 30 Seconds To Mars Is In The Works

by Music-News.com on March 24, 2022

in News

Jared Leto has teased 30 Seconds to Mars will release new music “really momentarily”.

30 Seconds To Mars haven’t released an album since 2018’s ‘America’, and their next project will be their first since the departure of guitarist Tomo Milicevic.

Jared has been busy with his acting career – with his most recent credits including ‘House of Gucci’, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and ‘The Little Things’ – however when the world shut down due to COVID-19, he and his older sibling, 52, were both in one place for a prolonged period for the first time in years, and he was inspired to write “about 200 songs”.

Leto told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “As challenging as that time was for so many people around the world and devastating for so many, there was also a flip side to it.

“And for both my brother and I, I think it was like the universe doing for us what we can’t do for ourselves sort of thing, where really, it was the first time we were in one place for that long since we were little kids.

“And even as little kids, we moved around as, you know. We had the kind of vagabond hippie life. And it was a blessing.

“And I sat and I started writing. It took me a month or two to get into the swing of things. But I wrote about 200 songs.

“And we have maybe two albums, maybe three, worth of material. And we’re going to start putting it out momentarily. I mean, really momentarily. So really excited.”

Before the release of ‘America’ – which featured the likes of Halsey and A$AP Rocky – the ‘Walk on Water’ hitmaker admitted it would likely be a long time before they put out another record.

He said at the time: “We’re really slow at putting albums out.

“I don’t mean we’re never putting music out again but this may be the last album at least for a while, until I feel I need a collection of songs to say something.”

