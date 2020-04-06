 JAY-Z and Meek Mill Donate 100000 Masks To Prisons - Noise11.com
Jay-Z - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jay-Z - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

JAY-Z and Meek Mill Donate 100000 Masks To Prisons

by Music-News.com on April 7, 2020

in News

JAY-Z and Meek Mill’s Prison Reform Alliance has sent nearly 100,000 surgical masks to prisons across the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The rappers’ donation will help protect staff and inmates from the spread of Covid-19, which has increased significantly in correctional facilities because prisoners live in crowded quarters and are unable to practice social distancing.

“It’s a very vulnerable population,” Reform Alliance’s chief advocacy officer Jessica Jackson told CBS News. “We’re really worried about the number of people coming in and out of the facility, and the fact that the people living there might be sitting ducks during this pandemic.”

Approximately 40,000 masks will go to Tennessee, 50,000 to Rikers Island in New York, and 5,000 to Parchman in Mississippi. Additionally, 2,500 masks were sent to Rikers Island’s medical facility.

The spread of Covid-19 in prisons has resulted in a mandatory 14-day isolation period for inmates who are transferred as the global health crisis continues.

Last week, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine – who suffers from chronic asthma, putting him at increased risk for catching the virus – was released from jail and will serve the remaining four months of his sentence under home confinement.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kelly Clarkson by Ros O'Gorman 210
Kelly Clarkson To Host TV Show From Her Montana Retreat

Kelly Clarkson is returning to daytime TV to host The Kelly Clarkson Show from her Montana getaway.

44 mins ago
Ben Lee, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ben Lee Pays Tribute To R.E.M. With Nightswimming

Ben Lee has offered fans a taste of R.E.M. to mark the 40th anniversary of the first R.E.M. concert. Ben has covered ‘Nightswimming’.

1 hour ago
Billie Joe Armstrong and Susannah Hoffs
Billie Joe Armstrong and Susanna Hoffs Gift Fans ‘Manic Monday’

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs have spent isolation together apart and created this new version of ‘Manic Monday’ for you.

7 hours ago
Lady Gaga Chromatica
Lady Gaga Reveals Cover for Chromatica Album

Lady Gaga has channelled a cyber punk look in the apocalyptic artwork for her forthcoming album Chromatica.

8 hours ago
Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ellie Goulding Releases Gangster Inspired Video

Ellie Goulding's latest music video for 'Worry About Me' was inspired by gangster flicks 'Snatch' and 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels'.

10 hours ago
Rita Ora, Noise11, Photo
Rita Ora Signs Up As NHS Volunteer

Rita Ora is volunteering her time to assist Britain's struggling National Health Service (NHS) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

12 hours ago
Noel Gallagher: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Is Hoarding Beer

Noel Gallagher has been stockpiling beer to keep him going through the coronavirus lockdown.

13 hours ago