 Jazz Great Ellis Marsalis Dies Of COVID-19 - Noise11.com
Ellis Marsalis

Ellis Marsalis

Jazz Great Ellis Marsalis Dies Of COVID-19

by Paul Cashmere on April 2, 2020

in News

Jazzman Ellis Marsalis, the father of Branford and Wynton Marsalis, has died from COVID-19. He was 85.

Ellis worked with Cannonball Adderley, Al Hirt and Ed Blackwell in the 50s and 60s before starting his solo career. He would record 20 albums.

He became an educator at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, the University of New Orleans and Xavier University of Louisiana. In 2008 he was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

New Orleans named the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music after him. He, along with his sons are recipients of the NEA Jazz Masters Award.

