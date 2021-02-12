 Jazz Legend Chick Corea Dead At 79 - Noise11.com
Chick Corea

Chick Corea

Jazz Legend Chick Corea Dead At 79

by Paul Cashmere on February 12, 2021

in News

One of the world’s great jazz musicians Chick Corea has died from cancer at the age of 79.

Chick’s death was announced on his Facebook page where it says he was only recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. He also sent a personal message to fans just prior to his death saying “I want to thank all of those along my journey who have helped keep the music fires burning bright”.

It is with great sadness we announce that on February 9th, Chick Corea passed away at the age of 79, from a rare form of cancer which was only discovered very recently.

Throughout his life and career, Chick relished in the freedom and the fun to be had in creating something new, and in playing the games that artists do.

He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, and a great mentor and friend to so many. Through his body of work and the decades he spent touring the world, he touched and inspired the lives of millions.

Though he would be the first to say that his music said more than words ever could, he nevertheless had this message for all those he knew and loved, and for all those who loved him:

“I want to thank all of those along my journey who have helped keep the music fires burning bright. It is my hope that those who have an inkling to play, write, perform or otherwise, do so. If not for yourself then for the rest of us. It’s not only that the world needs more artists, it’s also just a lot of fun.

“And to my amazing musician friends who have been like family to me as long as I’ve known you: It has been a blessing and an honor learning from and playing with all of you. My mission has always been to bring the joy of creating anywhere I could, and to have done so with all the artists that I admire so dearly—this has been the richness of my life.”

Chick’s family will of course appreciate their privacy during this difficult time of loss.

It is with great sadness we announce that on February 9th, Chick Corea passed away at the age of 79, from a rare form of…

Posted by Chick Corea on Thursday, 11 February 2021

Chick Corea was born Armando Corea in 1941 in Massachusetts. His father was an Italian immigrant.

Chick Corea became a professional musician in the 1960s. He played on albums for Miles Davis and Stan Getz and released his first solo record in 1968.

Chick Corea won 23 Grammy Awards from 60 nominations.

He died at his home in Tampa, Florida on 9 February, 2021.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Zappa movie
There Is A Frank Zappa and Jimi Hendrix Tape But The Zappa’s Can’t Find It

One of the buried treasures in the Frank Zappa vault is a recording of Zappa with Jimi Hendrix. The bad news is no-one knows where it is.

1 day ago
Diana Ross, Noise11, Photo
Diana Ross Pays Tribute To Mary Wilson

Diana Ross has saluted the memory of her The Supremes bandmate Mary Wilson following her death on Monday night.

2 days ago
Mary Wilson, noise11.com, music news
Mary Wilson of The Supremes Dies At Age 79

Mary Wilson, a co-founder of USA Motown soul group The Supremes, has died at age 79. A cause of death has not been revealed.

2 days ago
Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Raves About The Band’s ‘Music From Big Pink’

On a new episode of Elton John’s Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1, Elton sits down with his husband and Canadian-native David Furnish for a Canada Special. The two talk about Canada’s incredible depth of talent, from Leonard Cohen to Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, Ruth B and more.

4 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Tease New Music

It sounds like there is new music for The Rolling Stones on the way. Source: Keith Richards.

5 days ago
Engelbert Humperdinck and wife Patrica photo with thanks to Scott Dorsey
Patricia Dorsey, Wife of Englebert Humperdinck, Passes From Covid

Patricia Dorsey, since 1964 the wife of music legend Engelbert Humperdinck, has passed away after recently testing positive to Covid-19.

5 days ago
Tom Jones, Forum theatre Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman
Tom Jones To Release 42nd Album ‘Surrounded By Time’

Tom Jones will release his 42nd album ‘Surrounded By Time’ album in April.

February 4, 2021