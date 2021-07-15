Jeff LaBar of Cinderella Dies At Age 58 - Noise11.com

Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar has died at age 58. A cause of death has not been announced.

Jeff’s father Bob announced his son’s death of Facebook. “We have been told that our son Jeff LaBar has passed away in Nashville,” he posted.

Jeff LaBar was guitarist for Cinderella from 1985, replacing original guitarist Michael Schermick.

Cinderella formed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1982. LaBar was guitarist through to the hiatus in 1995. All four Cinderella albums were released between 1986 and 1994. The band reformed a year later and was on and off through to 2017. No new music was released after the 1994 album. By 2017, singer Tom Keifer said the band was “beyond repair”.

Jeff LaBar talked about his alcohol problems in 2016. His son Sebastian LaBar is the guitarist for Kentucky grunge act Tantric.

