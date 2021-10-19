 Jem Cassar-Daley Debuts Her Second Single ‘Letting Go’ - Noise11.com
Jem Cassar-Daley Debuts Her Second Single ‘Letting Go’

by Paul Cashmere on October 19, 2021

in News

Jem Cassar-Daley, daughter of Australia’s country legend Troy Cassar-Daley, has released her second single ‘Changes’.

Jem wrote the song with Brooke Toai and James Angus. “I feel like I really delved in emotionally writing this song with James and Brooke, which is something that I am still learning to do while cowriting. When I first started cowriting with other artists, I found it really difficult to be truly vulnerable and share my emotions, but I am really happy with the direction that this song took.”

You’ll get to here ‘Changes’ this Friday (22 October 2021)

Meanwhile Jem’s first single ‘Letting Go’ was released earlier this year.

JEM CASSAR-DALEY SHOWCASE TOUR DATES
October 29, 2021 The Basement, HoTA Gold Coast QLD
November 3, 2021 The Triffid Garden Brisbane QLD
November 6, 2021 The Bunker Imperials Hotel Eumundi QLD
November 11, 2021 Oodies Bundaberg QLD

