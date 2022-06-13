 Jennifer Hudson Is An EGOT Winner - Noise11.com
Jennifer Hudson, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Jennifer Hudson, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Jennifer Hudson Is An EGOT Winner

by Music-News.com on June 14, 2022

in News

Jennifer Hudson has joined a select group of entertainers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony Award.

Hudson, who won the Best Actress Oscar in 2007 for her performance in Dreamgirls, had won two Grammys and bagged a Daytime Emmy Award for Interactive Achievement as a producer of last year’s VR animation Baba Yaga.

On Sunday, she completed the EGOT set when Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop won Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical – as she is listed as a producer alongside RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter, and Alan Cumming.

At 40 years and nine months old, Hudson is the third-youngest person to grab an EGOT – the entertainment industry’s most selective accolade.

Only Robert Lopez and John Legend, who were 39 when they became EGOTs, were younger. Hudson is the third Black person to achieve the feat, after Legend and Whoopi Goldberg.

She is the 17th person to win all four awards competitively, with others to have done so including Mel Brooks, John Gielgud, and Audrey Hepburn.

