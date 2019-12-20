Jerry Lee Lewis Immortalised In Mississippi

Legendary musician Jerry Lee Lewis has been given a marker on the Mississippi Country Music Trail, which will be displayed outside of his ranch in Nesbit.

The sign at Lewis’ ranch reads

“A native of Ferriday, La., Lewis started his musical career in Natchez, Miss. Lewis’s 1956 rock ’n’ roll classics “Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On” and “Great Balls of Fire” both topped the country charts. Starting in 1968, the singer had a string of country music hits including “To Make Love Sweeter for You,” “There Must Be More to Love Than This” and “Would You Take Another Chance on Me?” In 1973, the musician established the Lewis Ranch in Nesbit.”

The marker was presented at Lewis’ home by country music legend Marty Stuart and Mississippi governor Phil Bryant.

During the presentation, Stuart played the 1971 Lewis song Touching Home, which Lewis joined in for a few lines.

“Somehow I feel sorry for the rest of the Governors out there today,” a visibly excited Mississippi governor Phil Bryant told the crowd. “I don’t know what they doin’ but I know where I’m at. I’m sitting next to a legend!”

“After pioneering the genres of rock ‘n’ roll and rockabilly with hits that crossed over to the country music charts, Jerry Lee decided to locate to Nesbit to settle down, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have the music legend call Mississippi home,” Bryant added. “It is an honor to dedicate a Mississippi Country Music Trail marker here at his ranch.”

The presentation was the first appearance Lewis had made since suffering a stroke earlier in the year.

The Mississippi Country Music Trail marks out significant landmarks relating to artists including Elvis Presley, Bobbie Gentry, Tammy Wynette, and Conway Twitty.

