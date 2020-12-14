 Jessica Mauboy Signs With Warner Music - Noise11.com
Jessica Mauboy

Jessica Mauboy Signs With Warner Music

by Paul Cashmere on December 15, 2020

in News

Jessica Mauboy will head into 2021 as a Warner Music artist.

Jessica has ended her 16-year relationship with Sony Music. After that association Jessica said, “I have had an incredible journey with Sony, for which I will forever be grateful. It’s now time for the next chapter of my career and I’m very excited to be joining the team at Warner Music. I have been spending my time in studio lately and looking forward to releasing new music in the new year”.

Niko Nordstrom, President of Warner Music Australasia welcomed Jessica to the company, “Jessica is a warm-hearted superstar artist and an exceptionally unique talent and we at Warner Music Australia are so thrilled to welcome her to the family”.

Jessica recorded four albums for Sony. The most recent ‘Hilda’ debuted at number one in Australia. She was also part of The Sapphires movie and featured on two soundtracks for The Secret Daughter. Jessica also featured on the new Midnight Oil album ‘The Makarrata Project’ performing ‘First Nation’.

