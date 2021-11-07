Jethro Tull To Release First Album in 23 Years - Noise11.com

In 2022 Jethro Tull will release their first album (not counting the 2003 Christmas album) in 23 years (19 years if you insist on the Christmas album being their last).

‘The Zealot Gene’ is coming in January. The first song from the album ‘Shoshana Sleeping’ is out now.

Jethro Tull 2021 is Tull founder Ian Anderson (flute, vocals), 26 year old Joe Parrish on guitar, Scott Hammond, (drums, Tull since 2010), John O’Hara, (keyboards, with Ian since 2003) and David Goodier (bass, with Ian since 2002).

‘The Zealot Gene’s started in 2017. It was intended for release in 2020 but … hey … Covid happened. Ian Anderson says The Bible is the inspiration for the album. Well, at least “biblical storytelling”.

“While I have a spot of genuine fondness for the pomp and fairytale story-telling of the Holy Book, I still feel the need to question and draw sometimes unholy parallels from the text. The good, the bad, and the downright ugly rear their heads throughout, but are punctuated with elements of love, respect, and tenderness.”

Covid also took out Tull’s touring plans. “It was so sudden. Amidst the concerns and warnings of the scientific community and a few more enlightened politicians, we all retreated in disbelief to our homes to wait out the storm,” Anderson says.

01. “Mrs. Tibbets” (5:54)

02. “Jacob’s Tales” (2:13)

03. “Mine Is The Mountain” (5:40)

04. “The Zealot Gene” (3:54)

05. “Shoshana Sleeping” (3:41)

06. “Sad City Sisters” (3:40)

07. “Barren Beth, Wild Desert John” (3:37)

08. “The Betrayal Of Joshua Kynde” (4:06)

09. “Where Did Saturday Go?” (3:53)

10. “Three Loves, Three” (3:30)

11. “In Brief Visitation” (3:00)

12. “The Fisherman Of Ephesus” (3:41)

‘The Zealot Gene’ will be released on January 28, 2022.

