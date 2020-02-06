Jimi Hendrix 50th Anniversary ‘Band of Gypsys’ Is On The Way

The Jimi Hendrix estate is preparing a 50th anniversary edition of the classic ‘Band of Gypsys’ album.

‘Band of Gypsys’ came just months after Jimi Hendrix played Woodstock in August 1969. The live album ‘Band of Gypsys’ was recorded 1 January 1970 at the Fillmore East in New York City and released on 25 March 1970.

“This is more than the commemoration of an anniversary,” said Janie Hendrix, President and CEO of Experience Hendrix, “that, of course, is something momentous, but it is also the celebration of a cathartic event in Jimi’s life…a sort of changing of the guards. He demonstrated that there was no limit to his musical landscape. It was broad and beautiful, and like the leader of a true band of gypsies, Jimi could go anywhere on the spectrum of genres and be at home there musically! This is our way of celebrating that part of Jimi’s journey.”

The reissue album does not include the three extra tracks added to the 1991 CD release ‘Hear My Train A-Comin’ from the first show and ‘Foxy Lady’ and ‘Stop’ from the third show.

JIMI HENDRIX – BAND OF GYPSYS 50th ANNIVERSARY EDITION TRACK LISTING

SIDE A

1) Who Knows

2) Machine Gun

Recorded January 1, 1970 Early Show

SIDE B

1) Changes

2) Power To Love

3) Message To Love

4) We Gotta Live Together

Recorded January 1, 1970 Late Show

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments