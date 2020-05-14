 Jimmy and Jane Barnes Cook Up Some Hank Williams At Home - Noise11.com
Jimmy and Jane Barnes Cook Up Some Hank Williams At Home

by Paul Cashmere on May 14, 2020

Jimmy and Jane Barnes have continued their At Home performances with a dressed to kill version of Hank Williams ‘Hey Good Lookin’.

Jimmy posted, “A bit of fun in the kitchen tonight. If we could have got the horses in we would have. It’s hard to kiss with cowboy hats on.”

For last night’s song he says, “I was trying to think of a way we could get a bit of cooking, along with good looking into a song and this is what we came up with”.

‘Hey Good Lookin’ is a 1951 song by Hank Williams. Williams stole the title from a 1942 Cole Porter song.

Williams recorded ‘Hey Good Looking’ in Nashville on 16 March, 1951. The single was released on 22 June, 1951 and reached number one on the US Billboard Country Songs chart.

‘Hey Good Lookin’ has been covered by Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Dean Martin, Ray Charles, George Jones, Waylon Jennings, The Mavericks and Jimmy Buffett. Buffett’s version reached no 8 on the Billboard Country chart in 2004.

