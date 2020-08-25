Jimmy and Jane Barnes Perform Their 100th Lockdown Song

Since Lockdown Jimmy and Jane Barnes and the Barnes family have been entertaining us all daily with a song. Last night they hit the 100 song milestone.

Jimmy said at his Facebook page, “It’s official, Jane’s 100th song in lockdown. She’s been working hard to make a living as a guitar player but she’s doing great. A special song that many of you have requested tonight. Here you go ‘Working Class Man’.”

It’s official, Jane’s 100th song in lockdown. She’s been working hard to make a living as a guitar player but she’s… Posted by Jimmy Barnes – Official on Monday, 24 August 2020

During the Lockdown, Jimmy has been more active than ever and all from the comfort of his home. On Sunday he paid tribute to Billy Thorpe on ‘The Sound’ on ABC-TV.

For anyone who didn’t catch our Billy Thorpe tribute tonight on The Sound, here is ‘Most People I Know, Think that I’m… Posted by Jimmy Barnes – Official on Sunday, 23 August 2020

The performances have been extremely entertaining and often cultural, like when the family with daughter EJ joined in from Auckland for a McCartney classic ‘Mull of Kintyre’ with Jimmy on bagpipes and the family in tartan.

Flip over to Jimmy’s Facebook page. There are now 100 reasons to spend the day with the Barnes Family.

