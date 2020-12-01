Jimmy and Jane Barnes Release ‘Silent Night’ For Children’s Charities - Noise11.com

Jimmy and Jane Barnes’ performance of ‘Silent Night’ on Q&A last night is now available for streaming with proceeds going to children’s charities.
Jimmy appeared an Q&A’s panel on Monday night with Federal MP Kristy McBain, former Liberal MP Michael Yabsley, sex worker, artist and writer Rita Therese, and international relations expert Lavina Lee.
The panel dissected 2020, the year of Covid, bushfires and an off-the-wall American election and how the world changed for better and for worse.
‘Silent Night’ can be streamed or purchased here https://smarturl.it/SilentNightJB
Meanwhile Jimmy Barnes and the Jane Barnes Band will perform at the Stables, Bendooley Estate in Berrima on 17 December, 2020. It will be the first ever show for the Jane Barnes Band.