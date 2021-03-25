Jimmy Barnes Debuts New Song Flesh and Blood For Michael Gudinski - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes says his next album ‘Flesh and Blood’ is about family “and MG was a big part of ours”.

Barnes called Gudinski his “brother” before premiering ‘Flesh and Blood’ at the State Memorial for Michael Gudinski at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne last night (24 March 2021).

Jimmy co-wrote the song with his brother-in-law Mark Lizotte (aka Diesel). “It’s about the unbreakable bonds that bind us to our families through all of life’s ups and the downs. Without Jane, my kids and grandkids I wouldn’t be here today”, Jimmy explains. “The song has taken on an extra meaning for our family since Michael’s passing. When I say he was a brother to me, I mean that in every sense. We could drive each other nuts sometimes but there was always a deep and loving connection there.”

Michael’s son Matt recalled how excited his father had been after hearing the Barnes song not long before he passed away on 2 March 2021. “Dad was so vibed about ‘Flesh And Blood’ and had it on repeat at home, which was always a sign that he truly loved a song. Jimmy and Dad had a friendship and work partnership that stretched across decades. He was one of the first people Dad would call for advice or to perform at a special gig, so Jimmy was always at the top of the list to perform at Dad’s memorial. In a night which had so many special moments I know this was one that Dad would have particularly loved,” says Matt Gudinski.

Jimmy Barnes will release ‘Flesh and Blood’ in July. “Most of the songs on the album – including ‘Flesh And Blood’ – were written when everyone was staying close to home due to COVID-19. Life really slowed down for a while and I think it reminded lots of people about how much of our lives revolve around our family”, says Jimmy.

You can see Jimmy across Australia on the Red Hot Summer tour

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments