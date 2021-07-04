Jimmy Barnes Flesh and Blood Tour Postponed Until September - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes ‘Flesh and Blood’ tour will now start in September due to the uncertainty surrounding different states and their current Covid restrictions.

Dates for Red Hot Summer with Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney remain unchanged.

“I would rather be on stage than nearly anywhere else in the world but I would never want to endanger any of our Australian music fans. So due to COVID, I have had to reschedule my shows. I didn’t want to postpone and postpone, week after week so we’ve moved the shows back by a month or so. I hope we get on top of this by then and we can all celebrate live music together again” Jimmy Barnes

The first show will now be 2 September in Brisbane.

Tickets for the original performances will be valid for the rescheduled dates without taking further action. Patrons unable to attend new show dates may obtain a full refund. Refund requests must be submitted prior to Friday 30 July 2021.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments