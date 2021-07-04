Jimmy Barnes Flesh and Blood Tour Postponed Until September - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes ‘Flesh and Blood’ tour will now start in September due to the uncertainty surrounding different states and their current Covid restrictions.
Dates for Red Hot Summer with Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney remain unchanged.
“I would rather be on stage than nearly anywhere else in the world but I would never want to endanger any of our Australian music fans. So due to COVID, I have had to reschedule my shows. I didn’t want to postpone and postpone, week after week so we’ve moved the shows back by a month or so. I hope we get on top of this by then and we can all celebrate live music together again” Jimmy Barnes
The first show will now be 2 September in Brisbane.
Tickets for the original performances will be valid for the rescheduled dates without taking further action. Patrons unable to attend new show dates may obtain a full refund. Refund requests must be submitted prior to Friday 30 July 2021.
