Jimmy Barnes Moves Past Covid Lockdowns With Flesh and Blood Tour - Noise11.com

One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.

Jimmy Barnes at One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jimmy Barnes Moves Past Covid Lockdowns With Flesh and Blood Tour

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 25, 2021

Jimmy Barnes will tour his all new homegrown family album ‘Flesh and Blood’ inbetween Red Hot Summer seasons in July.

With Red Hot Summer dates still to run through Queensland on:

1 and 8 May Bribie Island, Sandstone Point
2 May Toowoomba, Queens Park
9 May Jacobs Well, Harrigans
15 May, Cairns, Showgrounds

Then resuming 17 and 17 October in Mornington.

Get Red Hot Summer tickets here.

“It’s great to be back playing live again”, says Jimmy. “It was good to get some downtime at home for a change but now we’re hungry to get back onstage together. If 2020 taught me anything it’s that Facebook and YouTube videos can be fun but they’re no substitute for a real gig.”

‘Flesh and Wood’ came about during lockdown. Jimmy was at home for the longest period in 40 years and got to appreciate his family from a whole other angle. “I realise lots of people have struggled badly during the last year but I’ve been able to stop and count my blessings”, Jimmy explains. “Jane and I have been married for four decades but I’ve basically always been on the road so this was literally the first time we’ve ever spent so many months at home. It made me realize how lucky I am to be surrounded by our big musical family. As you can tell from all those songs we posted online we really like to sing with each other, so making an album with lots of the people I love felt like a natural way to help us pass this time together.”

The album will be a family affair with son Jackie plays drums, his daughters Mahalia, Eliza-Jane and Elly-May all contribute vocals, as does Jackie and granddaughter, Tyra Harrison. His son-in-law, Ben Rodgers, engineered the album, played bass and collaborated with Jimmy’s nephew, renowned photographer Jesse Lizotte, on the album cover, plus he and Jane also duet together on the American classic Love Hurts.

Jimmy Barnes Flesh and Wood dates are:

2 July, Perth, Riverside Theatre
16 July, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre
22 July, Melbourne, Palais Theatre
25 July, Gold Coast, Convention and Exhibition Centre
28 July, Brisbane, Convention and Exhibition Centre
30 July, Sydney, State Theatre

Get Flesh and Wood tour tickets here

