Jimmy Barnes Postpones Newcastle Gigs As Omnicron Takes Hold - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has postponed his shows at Lizottes in Newcastle this week as the Omnicron variant takes hold of New South Wales.

The three Barnes’ shows at Lizottes are expected to take place now in January. Newcastle, north of Sydney, has been especially impacted.

On Facebook Jimmy wrote, We were going to be doing a few shows at Lizotte’s this week, but unfortunately, we had to cancel so we’re going to get together with the family and the Jane Barnes Band to do a live stream, and play some music for you all. Join us tomorrow night for a bit of fun. It all kicks off at 7:30pm AEDT. https://fb.me/e/241qaRUlf

For those of you who had tickets for Lizotte’s, hang on to your tickets. We’ll be announcing new dates early in the new year.

Newcastle’s Lunar Electric festival last Saturday was also cancelled due to a public health order. The New South Wales government cited that “the Newcastle area where the majority of a record number of cases are the Omnicron variant of concern, presents too great a risk for the festival to take place”.

