Jimmy Barnes Recruits Daughter Mahalia and Friend Jade McRae For Flesh and Blood Tour - Noise11.com

Mahalia Barnes and Jade MacRae will open for Jimmy Barnes on the upcoming ‘Flesh and Blood’ tour in between Red Hot Summer dates.

Red Hot Summer will resume on 16 and 17 October in Mornington. Jimmy will also headline One Electric Day on 21 November in Werribee.

Jimmy will take the Flesh and Blood tour on the road from July 2 on the same day the Flesh and Blood album is released.

‘Flesh and Blood’ comes after Jimmy’s third book ‘Killing Time’ and before the Jimmy and Jane Barnes cookbook ‘Where The River Bends’, out 27 October.

Jimmy also has a kids book ‘Rosie The Rhinoceros’ on the way.

The ‘Flesh and Blood’ album features a duet with Jane, as well as “Tin Lids” appearances from Elly-May Barnes and Jackie Barnes.

Flesh And Blood tracklist:

1. Flesh And Blood

2. I’m Coming Home

3. Gateway To Your Heart

4. This Is The Truth

5. Around In Circles

6. ‘Til The Next Time

7. I Move Slow (feat. Elly-May Barnes & Jackie Barnes)

8. End Of The Road

9. Love Hurts (feat. Jane Barnes)

10. Tennessee Waltz (feat. Eliza Jane Barnes)

Flesh and Blood dates are:

2 July, Perth, Riverside Theatre (with Jade MacRae)

16 and 17 July, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre (with Jade MacRae)

22 and 23 July, Melbourne, Palais Theatre (with Jade MacRae)

25 July, Gold Coast, Convention Centre (with Mahalia Barnes)

28 July, Brisbane, Convention Centre (with Mahalia Barnes)

30 and 31 July, Sydney, State Theatre (with Mahalia Barnes)

