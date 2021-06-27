Jimmy Barnes Reschedules Perth Due To #Gladyscluster - Noise11.com

The #Gladyscluster in New South Wales has forced Jimmy Barnes to postpone the Perth date of his upcoming ‘Flesh and Blood’ tour.

The first show of the tour on 2 July has now been pushed to 13 August. None of the upcoming Jimmy Barnes Red Hot Summer dates have been effected by the change.

The entire Australian music industry has been under stress with last minute lockdowns, extended cancellations and lack of Federal government support. The Australian music industry was worth an estimatd $1.818 billion in 2019 according to Price Waterhouse. https://www.pwc.com.au/industry/entertainment-and-media-trends-analysis/outlook/music.html It is the sixth largest music market in the world. Despite the positive impact the Music Industry has on the Australian economy, the Federal government views it mainly as a collective of small businesses and sole traders and has offered little support to the industry it shut down in March 2020.

The Jimmy Barnes Flesh and Blood tour will now start 16 July in Adelaide.

The latest song from Jimmy Barnes’ ‘Flesh and Wood’ album is ‘Til The Next Time’.

