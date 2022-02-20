Jimmy Barnes To Launch The Inaugural Legends On The Lawn In Mackay - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer and One Electric Day founder Duane McDonald has a new music festival on the way. Legends On The Lawn will premiere in Mackay, Queensland in May.

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson said securing a live music event of this calibre is an outstanding win for the Mackay region and the state. “Mackay is ready to rock with Legends on the Lawn in May,” Mayor Williamson said. “To have big names like Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, and Jon Stevens performing in Mackay, is a tremendous result for our community and our economy. Anyone visiting Mackay will certainly get more than they bargained for with any number of our natural attractions and unique experiences on offer. I know a few of our most famous ‘things to do’, like platypus spotting, sharing a sunrise with kangaroos on the beach or exploring our pristine beaches will be popular.”

The first Legend On The Lawn event will feature Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Jon Stevens, Vika & Linda, Vanessa Amorosi, Busby Marou and Christine Anu.

Duane McDonald’s Legend on the Lawn continues the live music momentum with the Red Hot Summer Hunters & Collectors events kicking off today and continuing through to May, more Icehouse shows for May and still another Jimmy Barnes Red Hot Summer coming next weekend in Canberra.

Organised in conjunction with Queensland Festivals and Events, and Regional Touring, promoters who have a strong affinity with regional Queensland, it is hoped the inaugural Legends On The Lawn will become a stalwart of the live music calendar in Mackay. Don’t miss this inaugural event in May.

Tickets for Legends on the Lawn go on sale at 10am QLD time on Thursday 24th February through Ticketmaster. Tickets are only available through authorised ticket outlets listed. Patrons are advised not to purchase tickets from Viagogo or other Third Party Sellers, as fraudulent tickets will not be honoured.

Saturday 21st May 2022

Harrup Park, MACKAY QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

For additional information, please visit www.legendsonthelawn.com.au

