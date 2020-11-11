 Joan Armatrading On Heavy Metal - Noise11.com
by Music-News.com on November 12, 2020

Joan Armatrading has dabbled in many genres during her impressive career spanning five decades, including jazz and blues, and even heavy rock with 1983’s ‘The Key’, and next on her wish-list is a guitar-shedding metal record.

In an interview with Britain’s The Guardian newspaper, the three-time Grammy nominee said: “I love hard rock. I always tell myself, ‘One day I’ll make a heavy metal album.’ With lots of guitar shredding! And I will.”

Joan – who was honoured with a CBE in the 2020 Birthday Honours for her services to music, charity and equal rights – collected The Women of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 Women of the Year Awards on Wednesday (10.11.20), and shows no signs of slowing down.

Asked what else she’d like to achieve, she said: “Oh loads. But I never say, ‘I’m going to do this.’ When I’ve done it, I’ll tell you.”

Meanwhile, it’s not just heavy metal Joan is a fan of.

Joan previously revealed she loves Skepta and Post Malone.

She said of Skepta, “Skepta is great, he’s so good. I love him, I’m such a big fan of his. He’s such a refreshing artist and he’s got a lot to say.”

And talking about Post Malone, Joan – who released her 19th studio album ‘Not To Far Away’ two years ago, and is poised to release her 20th LP next year – added: “The artist who is my favourite at the moment is Post Malone, I love him. The thing that I love about him is that he’s a proper writer, if you listen to his lyrics and what he says they’re really good.

“When you look at him you might just think he’s a typical rapper but he’s got a lot to say.”

