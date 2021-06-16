Joan Armatrading Releases ‘Consequences’ As A Consequence of the Pandemic - Noise11.com

Joan Armatrading’s new album ‘Consequences’ has been a work in progress right across the pandemic. Joan tells Noise11.com that have lives have all changed due to ‘consequences’ from the pandemic.

“I am always going on about consequences”, Joan tells Noise11.com. “This little action that you think is so innocent can be incredibly disruptive or rewarding, depending in what is happening”.

The biggest “little action” we have all ever faced is the Covid-19 pandemic. Joan had just started work on a new album in January 2020 when the pandemic hit. “The pandemic we are in is the consequence of some action,” Joan says. “It is a consequence of some virus being let out of a laboratory or somebody eating something. We don’t know what caused it. We don’t have that proof as of yet. Whatever that small thing was that started from this one little action has devastated the world. We have had businesses destroyed. We have had lives destroyed. The normal social interaction has been destroyed. So many things have happened just because of this one thing”.

Despite the dark undertones of the origins of the album, the music is upbeat and positive. “It is not a dark thing at all,” Joan tells Noise11. “‘Consequences’ is quite an uplifting album. I am a positive person and a lot of my positivity comes through the albums anyway”.

A video has been made for the track ‘Already There’. It features a cast of three, Joan Armatrading and two dancers. “I had nothing to do with that,” Joan says. “That is all to do with the director and the choreographer. They came up with the concept. I tried to get them to not have me in the video because I thought the dancers were so beautiful. It is lovely. It is so good”.

Joan Armatrading ‘Consequences’ will be released this Friday, 18 June 2021.

