Joan Jett Says HerLook Was Inspired By Marc Bolan

Tommy Bolan, who was the lead singer of T. Rex and one of the pioneers of the glam rock movement of the 1970s, inspired her music and image.

Joan – who appears on Hal Willner’s final project, a collection of Marc Bolan/ T. Rex covers called ‘Angelheaded Hipster’, where she performs ‘Jeepster’ – told Variety: “Hal and I were both big T. Rex fans and Marc Bolan was my first crush.

“That’s his scream I’m letting flow through me [in ‘Jeepster’], but it’s also intrinsic to what I do. I don’t even think about it – it’s part of me. Marc Bolan had a major impact on every aspect of my musician self, especially the look – the androgyny.

“The lyrics are surreal, and the words just sound beautiful together. They probably make sense to him, but if you’re looking for a message, you have to create your own. I enjoy the sound, the music and the melody for its own sake. It doesn’t even have to get any deeper than that.”

Meanwhile, Joan – who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 – previously slammed the music industry as “nasty” and said it was extremely tough to break into as a young woman in the 1970s.

She said: “Extremely tough. Just the level of … [people] not giving you a chance right away. Looking at you as a joke, as ‘it’s kinda cute’.

“And then people would get very nasty. It is like what the Internet is today, [but] people saying it to your face. You’re a this, you’re a that, you suck, your music’s bad. It could get really nasty.”

