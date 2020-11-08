Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Clock On With Bruce Springsteen and Mary J. Blige - Noise11.com

President elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris chose the songs of Bruce Springsteen and Mary J. Blige to clock on to their new job as Leaders of the Free World for the next four years.

Kamala Harris entered to Mary J. Blige’s ‘What That’.

Joe Biden’s entrance music was Bruce Springsteen’s ‘We Take Care of Our Own’.

In his first speech as President-Elect Joe Biden said, “I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. Who does not see red states and blue states, only sees the United States. And to work with all of my heart. And that is what America, I believe, is all about. It is about people and that’s what our administration will be all about. I sought this office to restore the soul of America. To rebuild the back bone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America respected around the world again.”

Vice President elect Kamala Harris paid tribute to her Indian mother who came to America at age 19. “And so I am thinking about her and about the generations of women, black women, Asian, white, Latina, Native American women, who throughout our nation’s history have paved the way for this moment tonight,” she said. “Women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality and liberty and justice for all. Including the black women who are often, too often, overlooked. Who often prove they are the backbone of our democracy.”

After leaving the stage Jackie Wilson ‘Higher and Higher’, Kygo and Whitney Houston’s ‘Higher Love’ and Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’ played.

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America on 20 January, 2021.

