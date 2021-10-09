Joe Dolce’s 1980 Novelty Hit Shaddup You Face Makes It Way Into ‘Morning Wars’ - Noise11.com

Joe Dolce’s no 1 novelty track ‘Shaddup You Face’ has been given some acceleration this week with placement in the hit Apple TV series ‘Morning Wars’.

In 1980, the Dolce ditty came via Mike Brady’s small Full Moon Records out of Melbourne and within no time became a number one hit record in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Ireland, New Zealand, Switzerland, the UK and West Germany.

It was also a Top 10 hit in Canada, Denmark, Israel, The Netherlands, Norway and Sweden and reached no 53 in the USA on the Billboard chart.

In episode 4 of season 2 of Morning Wars disgraced ex-Morning Show host Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) is now living in Italy and calls up the song on his phone to sing along with.

‘Morning Wars’ is Apple TV’s big gun. The show features an all-star cast with Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy, Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson and Billy Crupup as Cory Ellison.

