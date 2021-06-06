Joe Jonas Wants To Re-Record Entire Jonas Brothers Album - Noise11.com

Joe Jonas wants to re-record the Jonas Brothers’ first album.

Jonas revealed that he is keen for he and bandmates Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas to follow in the footsteps of former girlfriend Taylor Swift – who has been revisiting her own music catalogue – by re-recording their 2006 record ‘It’s About Time’.

Asked which Jonas Brothers song he would like to remaster, Joe said: “I think I would probably re-record our entire first album.

“Just do something like what Taylor [Swift] did recently, which I thought was really clever.”

The star is set to head off on the ‘Remember This’ tour with his siblings in August, which will mark the first time the band have played since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and Joe is desperate to hit the road once again.

He told E!News: “It’s been a year and half and I think for all of us after the crazy and sad year we’ve had, to be able to see some sort of light at the end of the tunnel at least here in the States…I’m excited to hit a stage again and see some familiar faces.”

Taylor, 31, decided to release new versions of her albums after Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings bought the rights to her back catalogue.

She said: “It’s going to be fun, because it’ll feel like regaining a freedom and taking back what’s mine.

“When I created [these songs], I didn’t know what they would grow up to be. Going back in and knowing that it meant something to people is actually a really beautiful way to celebrate what the fans have done for my music.”

