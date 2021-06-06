 Joe Jonas Wants To Re-Record Entire Jonas Brothers Album - Noise11.com
Joe Jonas, music news, noise11.com

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas Wants To Re-Record Entire Jonas Brothers Album

by Music-News.com on June 7, 2021

in News

Joe Jonas wants to re-record the Jonas Brothers’ first album.

Jonas revealed that he is keen for he and bandmates Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas to follow in the footsteps of former girlfriend Taylor Swift – who has been revisiting her own music catalogue – by re-recording their 2006 record ‘It’s About Time’.

Asked which Jonas Brothers song he would like to remaster, Joe said: “I think I would probably re-record our entire first album.

“Just do something like what Taylor [Swift] did recently, which I thought was really clever.”

The star is set to head off on the ‘Remember This’ tour with his siblings in August, which will mark the first time the band have played since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and Joe is desperate to hit the road once again.

He told E!News: “It’s been a year and half and I think for all of us after the crazy and sad year we’ve had, to be able to see some sort of light at the end of the tunnel at least here in the States…I’m excited to hit a stage again and see some familiar faces.”

Taylor, 31, decided to release new versions of her albums after Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings bought the rights to her back catalogue.

She said: “It’s going to be fun, because it’ll feel like regaining a freedom and taking back what’s mine.

“When I created [these songs], I didn’t know what they would grow up to be. Going back in and knowing that it meant something to people is actually a really beautiful way to celebrate what the fans have done for my music.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Pentatonix
Pentatonix Cover Lady Gaga’s ‘Telephone’

Pentatonix celebrate their 10th anniversary by covering Lady Gaga and Beyonce's 2010 hit Telephone.

14 hours ago
Swizz Beatz
Swizz Beatz’ Son Nasir Dean Lands A Movie Role

Swizz Beatz' eldest son Nasir Dean is poised to break into Hollywood after landing his first movie role.

16 hours ago
Harry Styles One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles To Launch Cosmetics Brands

Harry Styles is reportedly looking to make moves into the beauty world.

May 31, 2021
Akon. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Akon’s Car Stolen At Petrol Station

Akon had to call in the police early on Tuesday after his Range Rover was stolen during a stop at a petrol station in Atlanta, Georgia.

May 27, 2021
Ladyhawke
Ladyhawke Australian Tour Dates

New Zealand’s Phillipa ‘Pip’ Brown (aka Ladyhawke) will action her travel bubble opportunity to head to Australia for concert dates in October and November.

May 27, 2021
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Preps Debut Album

Lil Nas X's debut album is a "coming-of-age story".

May 27, 2021
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift To Receive Songwriter Icon Award

Taylor Swift is to receive the Songwriter Icon Award at the National Music Publishers Association's virtual meeting.

May 26, 2021