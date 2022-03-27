Joey Kramer Is Taking A Break From Aerosmith - Noise11.com

Joey Kramer is taking a “temporary leave of absence” from Aerosmith.

Aerosmith recently confirmed their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency is returning to Las Vegas for 24 shows between June and December but they’ve now revealed their drummer won’t be involved in the concert series because he wants to spend more time with his family.

The band said in a statement: “[Kramer] regrettably made the decision to sit out the band’s concerts in 2022 so he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times. He and the band look forward to his future performances with Aerosmith.”

Drum technician Jack Douglas will step in while Joey is away.

This isn’t the first time the drummer has stepped away from the band as in April 2019, he suffered a shoulder injury which left him unable to play.

He asked to rejoin the group for their GrammyWeek MusiCares tribute show but they said no.

The band said in a statement at the time: “Joey Kramer is our brother; his well-being is of paramount importance to us. However, he has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band, by his own admission, for the last six months. We have missed him and have encouraged him to rejoin us to play many times but apparently he has not felt ready to do so.”

The move led to Joey filing a lawsuit against the band but he rejoined the group in February 2020.

Frontman Steven Tyler announced the group’s new residency dates earlier this week.

He tweeted: “GET READY TO WALK THIS WAY TO VEGAS…

“@Aerosmith RETURNS TO SIN CITY!!! BACK IN THE SADDLE AGAIN!!! DOLBY LIVE AT PARK MGM THIS JUNE THROUGH DECEMBER!!!

“TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY MARCH 31ST AT 10 AM PT #DEUCESAREWILD @parkmgm (sic)”.

