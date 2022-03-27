 Joey Kramer Is Taking A Break From Aerosmith - Noise11.com
Joey Kramer with Aerosmith photo by Ros OGorman

Joey Kramer with Aerosmith photo by Ros O'Gorman

Joey Kramer Is Taking A Break From Aerosmith

by Music-News.com on March 28, 2022

in News

Joey Kramer is taking a “temporary leave of absence” from Aerosmith.

Aerosmith recently confirmed their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency is returning to Las Vegas for 24 shows between June and December but they’ve now revealed their drummer won’t be involved in the concert series because he wants to spend more time with his family.

The band said in a statement: “[Kramer] regrettably made the decision to sit out the band’s concerts in 2022 so he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times. He and the band look forward to his future performances with Aerosmith.”

Drum technician Jack Douglas will step in while Joey is away.

This isn’t the first time the drummer has stepped away from the band as in April 2019, he suffered a shoulder injury which left him unable to play.

He asked to rejoin the group for their GrammyWeek MusiCares tribute show but they said no.

The band said in a statement at the time: “Joey Kramer is our brother; his well-being is of paramount importance to us. However, he has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band, by his own admission, for the last six months. We have missed him and have encouraged him to rejoin us to play many times but apparently he has not felt ready to do so.”

The move led to Joey filing a lawsuit against the band but he rejoined the group in February 2020.

Frontman Steven Tyler announced the group’s new residency dates earlier this week.

He tweeted: “GET READY TO WALK THIS WAY TO VEGAS…

“@Aerosmith RETURNS TO SIN CITY!!! BACK IN THE SADDLE AGAIN!!! DOLBY LIVE AT PARK MGM THIS JUNE THROUGH DECEMBER!!!

“TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY MARCH 31ST AT 10 AM PT #DEUCESAREWILD @parkmgm (sic)”.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Genesis
Genesis … And Then They Were Done

Another of the great bands of the rock era has bitten the dust. Genesis played their final show ever in London on Saturday night (26 March 2022).

16 hours ago
Rolling Stones El Mocambo
Rolling Stones To Release 1977 El Mocambo Performances As Live Album

The Rolling Stones will release another live album compiled from the two El Mocambo shows in Toronto, Canada from 1977.

1 day ago
Hall and Oates Marigold Sky
Hall & Oates Release ‘Marigold Sky’ For The First Time Ever On Vinyl

'Marigold Sky’ was the 15th Daryl Hall & John Oates album. The album was originally released as an Indie record and didn’t get the exposure Hall & Oates were accustomed to as RCA and Arista artists.

2 days ago
Neil Young Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971
UPDATED: Neil Young Next Three Archive Series Releases

Neil Young's next archive series release will be three historic concerts 'Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (Los Angeles: February 1, 1971)', 'Royce Hall (Los Angeles: January 30, 1971)' and 'Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live The Bottom Line) (NYC: May 16, 1974)'

3 days ago
Genesis
Genesis To Play Their Last Ever Show This Weekend In London

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks will bring Genesis to an end this Saturday in London when their play their last ever show.

3 days ago
Marcia Hines, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Marcia Hines To Headline Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Marcia Hines will headline the 2022 Adelaide Cabaret Festival with her ‘The Gospel According to Marcia’ show.

3 days ago
Kevin Johnson The Classics
Kevin Johnson ‘The Classics’ Gets A Vinyl Release Date

The new Kevin Johnson ‘The Classics’ will be treated at a vinyl release on 1 April 2022.

4 days ago