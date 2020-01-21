 Joey Kramer Sues Aerosmith - Noise11.com
Joey Kramer with Aerosmith photo by Ros OGorman

Joey Kramer with Aerosmith photo by Ros O'Gorman

Joey Kramer Sues Aerosmith

by Paul Cashmere on January 22, 2020

in News

Aerosmith drummer and co-founder Joey Kramer is suing his band Aerosmith for preventing him from performing with the band.

Kramer has been unable to play with Aerosmith since sustaining an injury in April 2019. His drum tech John Douglas has been filling in.

Aerosmith are due to perform at the Grammy Awards this weekend with Douglas, not Kramer.

In a statement to Noise11.com Joey Kramer says:

Ever since I was 14 years old, I had a set of drumsticks in my hand and a passion to create music. Being prohibited from playing with a band that I have given 50 years of my life to supporting, is beyond devastating.

This is not about money. I am being deprived of the opportunity to be recognized along with my peers, for our collective, lifetime contributions to the music industry. Neither the MusiCares’ Person of the Year Award nor the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement honors can ever be repeated.

The fact that I would be asked to audition for my own job, demonstrate that I can play at ‘an appropriate level’ and play better than my temporary fill-in with a moving target of made-up standards is both insulting and upsetting. Other band members and their lawyers will likely attempt to disparage my playing and claim that I am unable to play the drums right now. Nothing could be further from the truth. I did everything they asked – jumped through hoops and made both a recording of playing along solo to a recent live recording of the band – one I had never heard before, and that process was videotaped. But I did it, and I did it well. In Aerosmith’s 50-year history, no other band member has ever been subjected to this scrutiny let alone be asked to audition for his own job!

I hope our fans can understand that all I’m trying to do is get back to playing with the band that they love – and that’s Aerosmith with all five original members. The greatest magic and success of Aerosmith happens when all the band’s founding members are together in the house. To be removed from my rightful place on stage to celebrate our success – a success that acknowledges my own life’s work, is just plain wrong.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Confirms Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed he is battling Parkinson's disease.

2 hours ago
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Debbie Harry and Chris Stein Are Planning A Spoken Word Tour

Blondie's Debbie Harry and Chris Stein are set to bring 'Debbie Harry & Chris Stein In Conversation' to the UK this April.

5 hours ago
Christina Milian
Christina Milian Welcomes New Son

Christina Milian is a new mum.

7 hours ago
Solange
Solange Cancels Two Sydney Shows Due To Illness

Singer Solange has pulled the plug on two of her upcoming residency shows at Australia's famed Sydney Opera House due to an undisclosed medical issue.

7 hours ago
Taylor Swift, Etihad, Frontier Touring, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Taylor Swift’s Mother Is Fighting A Brain Tumour

Taylor Swift has confirmed her mother is battling a brain tumour.

8 hours ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Teases Comeback

Adele sent fans into a frenzy when she recently uploaded a mysterious new video to her YouTube channel.

9 hours ago
10cc, photo ros ogorman
Graham Gouldman Recruits Ringo Starr For New Album

10cc founder and songwriter Graham Gouldman has picked up a guy called Ringo to play on his next album.

17 hours ago