 John Butler To Appear At Western Australia’s WA Forests Event - Noise11.com
John Butler

John Butler

John Butler To Appear At Western Australia’s WA Forests Event

by Paul Cashmere on January 6, 2021

in News

John Butler will perform live at the WA Forest event in Western Australia showing the movie ‘Cry of the Forests’.

Butler will perform ahead of the screening of the film at the Sandra Donovan Sound Shell in Manjimip on 23 January 2021.

In a statement John Butler said, “We are already feeling the impacts of climate change in the South West with our streams drying up and our rainfall diminishing.”

“One of the easiest and most effective ways to mitigate the impacts of climate change is to end all native forest logging. Forests, especially old forests store huge amounts of carbon and draw carbon out of the atmosphere, yet we are still cutting them down for firewood, charcoal and wastepaper products.”

Film-maker Jane Hammond says, “The January 23 event will be a memorable night with music by John Butler, The Nomadics, Lemon Myrtle, Chief Monkey, Not Just Charlie (Formidable Vegetable) and the Nannas’ Choir, followed by the film screening and a brief Q&A.”

Tickets are available at online https://www.tickettailor.com/events/waforestalliance/467439

