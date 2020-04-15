John Fogerty Has Updated The Cosmo’s Factory Cover With His Family

John Fogerty has created a new version of the Creedence Clearwater Revival ‘Cosmo’s Factory’ album with his family.

The new ‘Fogerty’s Factory’ cover was shot by John’s brother Bob, who also photographed the original cover. There are some subtle text changes. The original ‘3rd Generation’ now reads ‘4th Generation’ and the Creedence Clearwater Revival Beware of the Dog’ has become ‘John Fogerty Beware of the Dog’.

‘Cosmo’s Factory’, the fifth Creedence Clearwater Revival album, was released on 16 July, 1970. It will turn 50 years old this year.

The original 1970 Creedence Clearwater Revival ‘Cosmo’s Factory’ cover

In a statement John said, “Bringing a little light from our home to yours. We are having a little family fun together during the pandemic. It’s such a great feeling to be making and playin’ music surrounded by love. We all need to celebrate the life we have and remember how precious it is. I love music, I am listening every day. Makes everything feel better for me. Put the records on, pull out the old guitar, turn the radio up…and dance to the music!”

John, his two sons Shane and Tyler and daughter Kelsey have spent lockdown reworking classic Fogerty solo and CCR songs.

