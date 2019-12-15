 John Frusciante Rejoins Red Hot Chili Peppers - Noise11.com
John Frusciante Rejoins Red Hot Chili Peppers

by Paul Cashmere on December 16, 2019

in News

John Frusciante is back in Red Hot Chili Peppers replacing Josh Klinghoffer who had been with the band for 10 years.

Frusciante was lead guitarist for Chili Peppers from 1988 to 1992, 1998 to 2009 and again now.

Red Hot Chili Peppers announced John was back on Instagram.

John Frusciante’s first Red Hot Chili Peppers album was 1989’s ‘Mother’s Milk’. He joined following the death of original guitarist Hillel Slovak from a drug overdose.

John’s first time around with Red Hot Chili Peppers included the albums ‘Mother’s Milk (1989) and ‘Blood Sugar Sex Magik’ (1992).

He then left and was replaced by Dave Navarro for the next album ‘One Hot Minute’ (1995).

He was back for ‘Californication’ (1999), and stayed on for ‘By The Way’ (2002) and ‘Stadium Arcadium’ (2006).

Josh Klinghoffer came in next for ‘I’m With You’ (2011) and ‘The Getaway’ (2016).

Klinghoffer released his first solo single “Io Sono Quel Che Sono” / “Menina Mulher Da Pele Preta” in August under the name Pluralone.

