John Lodge of The Moody Blues Covers John Lodge Song By The Moody Blues - Noise11.com

The Moody Blues bass player John Lodge has a new solo song and it’s a cover of a John Lodge The Moody Blues song ‘Ride My See-Saw’.

Lodge wrote the song for the third album for The Moody Blues ‘In Search of the Lost Chord’, released in 1968.

The new version features Yes singer Jon Davison on backing vocals.

“The song is really about growing up. You are taught things at school, and given ‘tools’, but then you grow up and go into the world. Then it’s up to you to discover for yourself what’s really happening. “’Ride My See-Saw’ is really about how life is full of highs and lows, you can’t ride the wave forever….and the secret to me is to find a balance to keep the glass half full… something I’ve thought about a lot over the last 18 months.”

John’s new version of ‘Ride My See Saw’ will be included on ‘The Royal After And After’, to be released on 3 December 2021. The album was recorded Live on the ‘Royal Affair Tour’, and on the ‘Performs Classic Moody Blues Tour’ in 2019 and 2020.

Track Listing (CD and Digital)

1.Steppin’ in a Slide Zone

2.Saved by the Music

3.Legend of a Mind

4.Sunset

5.Late Lament (with Graeme Edge)

6.Nights in White Satin (with Jon Davison)

7.Gemini Dream

8.Isn’t Life Strange

9.I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)

10.Ride My See-Saw (with Jon Davison)

JOHN LODGE 2022 TOUR DATES (more to follow!)

8 March Infinity Hall, Norfolk CT

9 March Levoy Theatre, Millville NJ

11 March Suffolk Theater, Riverhead NY

12 March Warehouse at FTC, Fairfield CT

13 March Infinity Hall, Hartford CT

15 March Sellersville Theater, Sellersville PA

16 March Rams Head on Stage, Annapolis MD

17 March The Tin Pan, Richmond VA

19 March City Winery, Nashville TN

20 March City Winery, Atlanta GA (two shows in 1 night)

23 March TBC

25 March Ponte Vedra Hall, Jacksonville FL

26 March Stage 954 at the Casino at Dania Beach, Dania Beach FL

