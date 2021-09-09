 John Lydon Says The Sex Pistols Are Rotten - Noise11.com
John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

John Lydon Says The Sex Pistols Are Rotten

by Music-News.com on September 10, 2021

in News

John Lydon has branded his Sex Pistols bandmates “greedy” and “nasty”.

Pistols’ drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones were locked in a High Court battle with Lydon – who performed in the group under the name Johnny Rotten – to be allowed to use their songs in TV drama ‘Pistol’, which is being directed by Danny Boyle and made by Disney.

Lydon had claimed that they could not use the tracks without his consent, however, Cook and Jones argued that an agreement formed in 1998 – a band member agreement (BMA) – means that a majority basis settles any decisions regarding licensing of The Sex Pistols music.

And in a ruling last week, it was decided that the pair were entitled to invoke majority voting rules against the singer in relation to the use of Sex Pistols material in the series, under the terms of that band member agreement.

And now, Lydon, who had branded the outcome of his lost court battle as “destructive” and “disingenuous”, has slammed his ex-bandmates and claimed he’s been “fleeced of £2 million”.

Speaking on the opening night of his extensive ‘I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right’ spoken-word tour this week, he ranted: “They’ve turned themselves into really greedy, selfish, nasty fucks. But c’est la vie.

“My problem with all that is that they never bothered to mention all this. It was three years in the planning and they kept it all secret.

“I have just been fleeced of £2 million. I could not give a fuck. It is only money.”

Lydon had appeared in court on July 21, and argued that the BMA had “never been applied in anything we have ever done since 1998”, while also branding the Disney mini-series as “the most disrespectful shit I’ve ever had to endure”.

He said: “I don’t understand how Steve and Paul think they have the right to insist that I do something that I so morally heart and soul disagree with without any involvement.”

However, Edmund Cullen QC – representing Cook and Jones – accused Lydon of giving “false evidence” which prompted him to retort: “False evidence? I’m sorry, how? Where?”

Cullen also told the court during the week-long hearing that Glen Matlock – an original member of the band – supported their position and backed the series and that written submission from the late Sid Vicious’ estate were also in support of Cook and Jones.

Lydon hit back at the court’s decision and insisted he finds it “dumbfounding” that the six-part series was allowed to be revealed to the world without him being consulted, given he is the frontman and “image” of the group.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Phil Collins Not Dead Yet Melbourne photo Noise11.com
Phil Collins To Sit The Drums Out For Upcoming Genesis Tour

Phil Collins has removed himself as drummer for the upcoming Genesis tour because, in his own words, “I can barely hold a stick”.

5 mins ago
Eric Clapton image by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Unplugs Again For His Lockdown Sessions

Eric Clapton has put his anti-vaxxing to good use. Instead of playing live gigs, Eric returned to the studio to make his first acoustic album since ‘Unplugged’ in 1992.

1 hour ago
John Lennon Imagine
John Lennon Imagine Turns 50

John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ was released 50 years ago today, 9 September 1971.

23 hours ago
Slade Old New Borrowed and Blue
Slade To Reissue 1974 Album ‘Old New Borrowed and Blue’

Slade’s fourth album from 1974 ‘Old New Borrowed and Blue’ is coming out again as a vinyl release.

23 hours ago
Charlie Watts On the cover of Its Only Rock n Roll magazine wearing Edward VIII suit
Charlie Watts Wore King Edward VIII Suits

It turns out the Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was the proud owner of the suits of King Edward VIII.

1 day ago
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Daltrey Announces UK Solo Tour

Roger Daltrey is set to embark on his 'Who Was I?' solo tour later this year.

1 day ago
Air Supply perform at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 8 June 2016.
Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply Recovers From Covid-19

Air Supply’s Russell Hitchcock has tested negative to Covid-19 after a positive result last week.

2 days ago