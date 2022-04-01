 John Lydon Wants Nothing To Do With New Sex Pistols Soundtrack - Noise11.com
Public-Image-Ltd-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman

Public Image Ltd Photo By-Ros OGorman

John Lydon Wants Nothing To Do With New Sex Pistols Soundtrack

by Music-News.com on April 1, 2022

in News

John Lydon does not approve of the upcoming Sex Pistols compilation.

This week, Universal Music Group announced a 20-track collection, dubbed ‘The Original Songs’, is being released as a companion to the Disney+ series ‘Pistol’, which Lydon took his bandmates to court over the use of their songs in the drama.

And now, Lydon has issued a statement confirming he “does not endorse or support” the release.

The Facebook post read: “Universal Music Group have announced the release of a new Sex Pistols compilation entitled ‘The Original Recordings’.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, John Lydon has not approved this compilation and does not endorse or support it. He has not approved the artwork or tracklisting.

“He and his team were not involved in producing this compilation and consider it substandard compared to previous Universal releases since 2012.”

In celebration of Danny Boyle’s six-episode limited series on the streaming service, the notorious punk rockers are releasing 20 of their recordings from 1976 to 1978 for the first time in more than two decades on May 27.

The release includes the hits from 1977’s highly influential ‘Never Mind The Bollocks’ LP; ‘God Save The Queen’, Anarchy in the UK’, ‘Pretty Vacant’, and ‘Holidays in the Sun’.

Last year, Lydon lost a High Court battle after he claimed his former bandmates, Steve Jones and Paul Cook, could not use the tracks without his consent, however, the pair argued that an agreement formed in 1998 – a band member agreement (BMA) – means that a majority basis settles any decisions regarding licensing of Sex Pistols music.

And in a ruling, it was decided that they were entitled to invoke majority voting rules against the singer in relation to the use of the material in the series, under the terms of that longstanding band member agreement.

In response, Lydon called his ex-bandmates “greedy and nasty”.

‘Pistol’ is released on May 31.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Rolling Stones SIXTY 2022 tour
The Rolling Stones To Be Part Of BBC Four-Part Series

The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary will be marked by the BBC with a new four-part film series.

2 hours ago
John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Sex Pistols To Release Soundtrack To Disney+ Series ‘Pistol’

A new 20-track Sex Pistols compilation is being released as a companion to the Disney+ series 'Pistol'.

24 hours ago
Hank Williams Jr
Dan Auerbach Has Produced The New Album For Hank Williams Jr

The next Hank Williams Jr album ‘Rich White Honky Blues’ was produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach.

1 day ago
Bob Dylan
Memo Music Hall To Host The Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Celebration

On 24 May, 2022 Bob Dylan will turn 81-years old. What has become an annual celebration in Australia, ‘Forever Young The Songs of Bob Dylan’ will return to mark the occasion on 20 and 21 May.

2 days ago
Elton John at Mt Duneed Winery 7 Dec 2019 photo by Jackson
Elton John Announces His Final Ever American Dates

Elton John has added to his farewell tour announcing his final US dates.

3 days ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones
Mick Jagger To Release ‘Slow Horses’ Theme Song ‘Strange Game’ This Friday

Further to the earlier story on Noise11.com, Mick Jagger will release the theme song to the Apple+ TV series 'Slow Horses' this Friday. The new Jagger song is called 'Strange Game'.

3 days ago
Bryan Ferry, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Roxy Music Announce Their First Tour In Over A Decade

Roxy Music have announced their first tour for 11 years.

3 days ago