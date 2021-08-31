John Mellencamp Dusts Off The Archives With 2000 Concert - Noise11.com

John Mellencamp is the latest artist to be dusting off the old tapes with the release of a live album from his 2000 Good Samaritan tour.

A documentary from the tour has also been uploaded to Turner Classic’s YouTube channel. The doco is narrated by Matthew McConaughey.

Mellencamp will be on TCM in September as a guest programmer.

The Good Samaritan Tour 2000 tracklist is:

“Small Town”

“Oklahoma Hills”

In My Time Of Dying”

“Captain Bobby Stout”

“Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First)”

“All Along The Watchtower”

“The Spider And The Fly”

“Early Bird Café”

“Hey Gyp”

“Street Fighting Man”

“Cut Across Shorty”

“Pink Houses”

