 John Mellencamp Dusts Off The Archives With 2000 Concert - Noise11.com
John Mellencamp photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Mellencamp photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Mellencamp Dusts Off The Archives With 2000 Concert

by Paul Cashmere on August 31, 2021

in News

John Mellencamp is the latest artist to be dusting off the old tapes with the release of a live album from his 2000 Good Samaritan tour.

A documentary from the tour has also been uploaded to Turner Classic’s YouTube channel. The doco is narrated by Matthew McConaughey.

Mellencamp will be on TCM in September as a guest programmer.

The Good Samaritan Tour 2000 tracklist is:

“Small Town”
“Oklahoma Hills”
In My Time Of Dying”
“Captain Bobby Stout”
“Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First)”
“All Along The Watchtower”
“The Spider And The Fly”
“Early Bird Café”
“Hey Gyp”
“Street Fighting Man”
“Cut Across Shorty”
“Pink Houses”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Charlie Watts Book Tops Best Seller List
Charlie Watts Book Tops Best Seller List

A book about Charlie Watts, only released one-month ago, has become a best seller following the death of the Rolling Stones drummer last week.

4 seconds ago
Lou Reed, sxsw 2008, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Trailer For Todd Haynes ‘The Velvet Underground: A Documentary’ Premieres

A trailer for Todd Haynes Velvet Underground documentary has been unveiled ahead of the premiere on Apple TV+ on 15 October.

38 mins ago
Abba Voyage 020921
ABBA In Australia By The Hits

With the announcement later this week of the new ABBA project Voyage, Noise11 looks back at the 20 times ABBA graced the Australian Top 40 chart.

1 day ago
Charlie Watts, The Rolling Stones (photo by Ros O'Gorman)
The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones has premiered a tribute to Charlie Watts on their social media platforms.

1 day ago
Lee Scratch Perry
Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry Dies At Age 85

Jamaican producer and DJ Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry has died at the age of 85. His cause of death is yet to be announced.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Fact Check: Did Charlie Watts Say To Mick Jagger ‘You’re My Fucking Singer’?

Since the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts this week there have been lots of stories, lots of anecdotes and lots of folklore and sometimes it’s a bit hard to sort the truth from the fiction.

3 days ago
Abba Voyage 020921
ABBA ‘Voyage’ Expected To Be A Complete Album and Stage Production

ABBA’s announcement on 2 September 2021 is expected to reveal a complete new album for the Swedish as well as a full-on theatre production for the long awaited Hologram show.

3 days ago