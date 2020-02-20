John Prine Bluesfest Performance Cancelled Due To Illness

Songwriting legend John Prine has cancelled his Bluesfest performance on doctors advice.

Prine is being treated for a hip injury. On medical advise he has been told not to make the trip from the United States to Australia in April.

In a statement Bluesfest advise:

With great regret and disappointment, we wish to advise that John Prine has been forced to cancel his upcoming Bluesfest performance this Easter – following the advice of his doctors regarding an existing hip injury. As always, John is appreciative of his loyal fans and friends all over the world and looks forward to returning to Australia at a future date. We sincerely apologise to fans affected by this cancellation and wish John a speedy recovery.

Bluesfest takes place from 9 – 13 April just 11km north of the coastal town of Byron Bay, NSW. For the full lineup so far see bluesfest.com.au/lineup. Tickets are on sale now via Moshtix.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments