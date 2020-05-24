John Prine Covered By Recording Academy Members

Zac Brown Band musician John Driskell Hopkins has helped to record a cover of folk legend John Prine’s Angel From Montgomery to raise coronavirus relief funds.

Recording Academy officials have gathered members including Hopkins, Sugarland touring keyboardist Brandon Bush, singer/songwriter Christine Albert, and top engineer/producer Jeff Powell to rework Prine’s 1971 tune to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Prine, who received the 2020 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, died from coronavirus complications in April (20), aged 73, and the new release is designed to also celebrate his memory and his generous spirit, while helping to provide financial support to musicians in need during these trying times.

“John Prine was one of the most amazing songwriters we’ve ever had, he’s just unparalleled,” Recording Academy trustee Michael Romanowski shared in a statement. “We want to honor John and all of his awesomeness.”

“We started this project as a way to raise money for MusiCares,” he added. “With John’s passing, we also wanted to raise awareness that this can strike anybody. It doesn’t matter if you’re famous or not, a seasoned veteran, or the perhaps just building your career. If we can help in some way, if we can help make sure that those in need have food, or rent, or something else to help keep get them through.”

