 John Taylor of Duran Duran Tested Positive For COVID-19 - Noise11.com
John Taylor, Duran Duran, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11

John Taylor, Duran Duran, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

John Taylor of Duran Duran Tested Positive For COVID-19

by Paul Cashmere on April 6, 2020

in News

John Taylor of Duran Duran has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

At the Duran Duran Facebook page John posted:

DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago.

Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old – I like to think I am – or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 – but after a week or so of what I would describe as a ‘Turbo-charged Flu’, I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn’t mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover.

I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing.

Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans, in Italy 🇮🇹 particularly, the UK 🇬🇧 and the US 🇺🇸 and everywhere in the world I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with DURAN DURAN.

Cannot wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love John

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

8188

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Gibson Brothers
Patrick Francfort of The Gibson Brothers Dies From COVID-19

Patrick Francfort (Gibson) of Martinque’s The Gibson Brothers has died from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

54 mins ago
Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman
Leo Sayer Covers The Flamingoes 1959 Classic ‘I Only Have Eyes For You’

Leo Sayer has switched the home studio on to record a new version of the 1959 hit by The Flamingoes ‘I Only Have Eyes For You’.

16 hours ago
Marianne Faithfull photo by Ros OGorman, Noise11, Photo
Marianne Faithfull Tests Positive To COVID-19

Marianne Faithfull has tested positive to the coronavirus COVID-19.

16 hours ago
Christopher Cross, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Christopher Cross Confirms He Has COVID-19

Christopher Cross has confirmed he has COVID-19, calling it “the worst illness I have ever had”.

2 days ago
Bill Withers
Bill Withers Passes Away At Age 81

Soul legend Bill Withers has died from heart complications at the age of 81.

2 days ago
Dave Gleeson of The Angels Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Gleeson To Stream ‘Dave Gleeson In Front Of One Tree AgainThis Sunday

Dave Gleeson will turn his streaming performance ‘Dave Gleeson In Front Of One Tree’ into a mini-series (sort of) with Part 2 coming this Sunday (5 April).

3 days ago
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Debbie Harry On Women In The Industry

Debbie Harry believes that women are having more success than ever before, but she slammed those who "rely on that soft porn thing" by being "overtly sexual", as she doesn't think it's necessary to sell records.

3 days ago