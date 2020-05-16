 Johnny Hates Jazz Want Fan Participation For New Video ‘Spirit of Love’ - Noise11.com
Johnny Hates Jazz

Johnny Hates Jazz Want Fan Participation For New Video ‘Spirit of Love’

by Paul Cashmere on May 16, 2020

in News

Johnny Hates Jazz have a new song titled ‘Spirit of Love’ coming and are asking for fans to contribute a piece to video or a photograph to be part of it.

Clark Datchler of Johnny Hates Jazz explains that “Its really a song about the need for togetherness, for compassion, for empathy in this particular era of human history.”

Clark is asking fans to submit “a short video or photograph or what the Spirit of Love means to you”.

And the place to do that is here:

👉http://johnnyhatesjazz.com/sharethespiritoflove/

Johnny Hates Jazz were best known for the 1987 hit ‘Shattered Dreams’.

Johnny Hates Jazz only existed with Datchler between 1986 and 1988. A second album ‘Tall Stories’ was released in 1991 with Phil Thornalley as lead singer.

Datchler returned in 2013 for a third album ‘Magnetized’. ‘Spirit of Love’ will be the first new music for Johnny Hates Jazz since then.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Young Homegrown
Neil Young’s Missing Link Album ‘Homegrown’ To Be Officially Released

‘Homegrown’, Neil Young’s missing link between ‘Harvest’ and ‘Comes A Time’, will be officially released in June.

8 hours ago
Alice Cooper photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Alice Cooper Releases Song About Isolation ‘Don’t Give Up’

Alice Cooper has delivered a brand new song called 'Don't Give Up' as a message to fans in isolation.

9 hours ago
Joseph Wooten & The Hands of Soul To Stream Live From Nashville This Weekend

Joseph Wooten will perform his Hands of Soul on Saturday night from Rudy’s Jazz Lounge in Nashville.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Alok Remixes The Rolling Stones ‘Living In A Ghost Town’

28-year old Brazilian DJ and record producer Alok has remixed the new Rolling Stones song ‘Living In A Ghost Town’.

1 day ago
James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
James Reyne and Mark Seymour 2021 Tour Dates Announced

New James Reyne and Mark Seymour 2021 dates have been announced.

2 days ago
Jimmy Barnes performs at the Palais in St Kilda Melbourne on Saturday 18 July 2015 as part of the Flesh and Wood Tour 2015.
Jimmy and Jane Barnes Cook Up Some Hank Williams At Home

Jimmy and Jane Barnes have continued their At Home performances with a dressed to kill version of Hank Williams ‘Hey Good Lookin’.

2 days ago
Melissa Etheridge, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Melissa Etheridge’s 21 year old son Beckett Has Died

Beckett Cypher, the 21-year old son of Melissa Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher has died.

2 days ago