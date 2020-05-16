Johnny Hates Jazz Want Fan Participation For New Video ‘Spirit of Love’

Johnny Hates Jazz have a new song titled ‘Spirit of Love’ coming and are asking for fans to contribute a piece to video or a photograph to be part of it.

Clark Datchler of Johnny Hates Jazz explains that “Its really a song about the need for togetherness, for compassion, for empathy in this particular era of human history.”

Clark is asking fans to submit “a short video or photograph or what the Spirit of Love means to you”.

And the place to do that is here:

👉http://johnnyhatesjazz.com/sharethespiritoflove/

Johnny Hates Jazz were best known for the 1987 hit ‘Shattered Dreams’.

Johnny Hates Jazz only existed with Datchler between 1986 and 1988. A second album ‘Tall Stories’ was released in 1991 with Phil Thornalley as lead singer.

Datchler returned in 2013 for a third album ‘Magnetized’. ‘Spirit of Love’ will be the first new music for Johnny Hates Jazz since then.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments