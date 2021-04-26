Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Win Academy Award for Soul - Noise11.com

The music for the Disney hit ‘Soul’ has earned Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross an Academy Award.

‘Soul’ has taken home the award for ‘Music – Original Score’ beating ‘News of the World’, ‘Minari’, ‘Da 5 Bloods’ and another Reznor/Rose creation ‘Mank’.

In his acceptance speech Jon Batiste said, “God gave us 12 notes,” Batiste said at the podium. “It’s the same 12 notes Duke Ellington had, Bach had, Nina Simone…. Every gift is special. Every contribution with music that comes from the divine, into the instruments, into the film, into the minds and hearts and souls of every person who hears it. The stories that happen when you listen to it, the stories you share, the moments you create, the memories you make, man, it’s just so incredibly special.”

Jon is the musical director for ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’. Reznor is the frontman for Nine Inch Nails.

Ross has been a member of Nine Inch Nails. He composed the music for ‘The Social Network’, ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’, ‘Gone Girl’ and ‘Bird Box’.

