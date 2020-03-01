 Jon Bon Jovi and that Prince Harry Collaboration - Noise11.com
Bon Jovi, Photo By Damien Loverso

Bon Jovi, Photo By Damien Loverso

Jon Bon Jovi and that Prince Harry Collaboration

by Music-News.com on March 2, 2020

in News

Jon Bon Jovi thought his Prince Harry concept was going to collapse when Harry left the Royal Family.

Bon Jovi has revealed he pitched the song to the flame-haired royal but thought it would be the end of it when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spectacularly announced their exit from the royal family earlier this year. Buy tickets below.

He told The Sun newspaper: “We don’t have anything like Invictus but I was aware of what Harry was doing and that they have a choir. I sent him the song, the lyric sheet and said, ‘I’ve got an idea. You guys should sing this – use it for your Games next year. Here it is, all laid out.’ It took a couple of months to get to him. So I’m sitting on this for the last six, seven months, never imagining where he was today in light of all of this stuff. It was coming together but when he pulled out of his duties, I thought, ‘Well that’s the end of that.’ They called up in the next day or two and said, ‘Oh, no, it’s on.'”

Jon previously joked he is planning to address Prince Harry as ‘The Artist Formerly Known as Prince’, which references how Prince was known when he changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol in 1993.

Bon Jovi quipped: “I’ve been asking, ‘What do I do? How do I address him?’ And then I realised I’m gonna call him ‘The Artist Formerly Known as Prince.'”

And the Invictus Games’ choir are to sing on the new track.

Jon explained: “My idea and letter to him at the time was, ‘I’d like to give you the single. I would love to give something back to the people you care [about] … but I want them to be the singers.’ It’s the ‘We Are the World’ for this song.

“I’ve got 12 veterans. They’ll sing the chorus to the existing track, which I did, and then it’ll be on the new record. We’ll release it as a single here in time for their Games and hopefully raise them some money.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
New Lady Gaga ‘Stupid Love’ On Track For UK No 1

The new Official Chart: First Look, on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

10 hours ago
Pet Shop Boys, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Pet Shop Boys Contemplate Almost 40 Years Together

Pet Shop Boys, comprised of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, have never lost the "fun" aspect of making music and consider themselves "quite lucky" that they haven't had to endure a "more difficult" relationship like other artists have.

11 hours ago
Ric Ocasek
Paulina Porizkova Left Out Of Ric Ocasek Will

Former supermodel Paulina Porizkova has branded her omission from her late husband Ric Ocasek's will an act of "betrayal".

12 hours ago
Flavor Flav: Photo Damien Loverso
Flavor Flav Distances Himself From Bernie Sanders Public Enemy Campaign

Rap veteran Flavor Flav has fired off a cease-and-desist notice to U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders to quit using Public Enemy's name and his likeness in campaign propaganda.

13 hours ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera Cancels Vegas Show

Christina Aguilera was forced to cancel her Las Vegas show on Friday night due to "severe technical difficulties".

15 hours ago
Kevin Borich and Russell Morris Call A Friend
Kevin Borich Has A New Song With Russell Morris

Kevin Borich has recruited Russell Morris for one track off a Borich duets album coming 2020.

20 hours ago
Dale Ryder of Boom Crash Opera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Following A Red Hot Summer Boom Crash Opera Have Winter Locked In

Boom Crash Opera will “dig into the crate” when they shoot around Australia in June.

21 hours ago