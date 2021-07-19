Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation Donates $100,000 To Veterans Center of Hoboken - Noise11.com

The JBJ Soul Foundation, the nonprofit group founded by Jon Bon Jovi to help the homeless, has donated $100,000 to the Veterans Center of Hoboken.

“JBJ Soul Foundation is dedicated to continuing our work with veterans, addressing issues of hunger and homelessness, and we are all inspired by the Veterans Center of Hoboken,” said Jon Bon Jovi. “The Center is not only expanding with 18 additional furnished housing units, but is also providing services including physical and mental health care and employment opportunities for these struggling veterans. This is exactly the kind of mission and positive impact the Foundation is proud to support.”

Jon Bon Jovi started the JBJ Soul Foundation in 2006. It has helped provide support for over 700 units of affordable and supportive housing in 11 states for thousands of people including youth and veterans.

“We know that even one homeless veteran living on the streets is one too many,” said Commander John P. Carey of Post 107. “They are heroes who served our country and sacrificed, and now need a helping hand. We are grateful to the JBJ Soul Foundation for such a generous grant, which will help make the vision of an expanded Veterans Center a reality.”

The JBJ Soul Foundation has opened kitchens all over New Jersey. Patrons can either pay for their meal or contribute volunteer hours to the organisation.

