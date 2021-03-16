 Jon Bon Jovi Will Scale Back Bon Jovi Touring Post-Covid - Noise11.com
Jon Bon Jovi, Bon Jovi, Photo, Ros O'Gorman

Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jon Bon Jovi Will Scale Back Bon Jovi Touring Post-Covid

by Music-News.com on March 16, 2021

in News

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi has admitted mammoth stadium tours are “not motivational” for him anymore, but the 59-year-old rocker still wants to play gigs in a “manner that’s pleasurable”.

Speaking to Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt on their ‘Rockonteurs’ podcast, Jovi admitted: “I had a conversation about [playing in] Australia a year from now. As long as we do it in a manner that’s pleasurable, we want to do some dates. Because I just don’t see me doing 100-show tours any more. It’s not really motivational for me.”

Bon Jovi were due to head out on tour last summer, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they had to axe the shows and offered ticket holders refunds.

In a statement posted to Twitter at the time, the band wrote: “Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticket holders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries. These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Always’ hitmaker previously admitted that after a long tour, he often finds that his enthusiasm for singing is greatly diminished.

The American star even revealed that he feels resentful towards his guitar when he returns home from the road.
He said: “The feeling definitely has to be there. At the end of the tour, December of ’13, I didn’t sing in the shower.

“For all of 2014, I didn’t touch the guitar. In fact, I walked by it and give it the finger.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

