Joni Mitchell Joins Neil Young In The Big FU To Spotify - Noise11.com

Nine-time Grammy Award winner, music legend Joni Mitchell has joined Neil Young in a major fuck you to Spotify.

Mitchell has announced she too will remove all of her music from Spotify in support of Neil Young who did the same this week following the streaming platforms refusal to stop streaming fake Covid information from right-winged twit Joe Rogan.

Rogan’s dumb commentary is a big earner for Spotify. Hey, you can only feed Stupid with more Stupid, and Spotify has the All You Can Eat Stupid Buffet with Rogan.

Rogan’s lies can kill his listeners. Young and Mitchell do not want to be part of a platform that spreads ignorant and dangerous commentary.

In a statement at her official website, Joni announced, “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue. —Joni Mitchell.

Joni also published a letter to Spotify.

In a statement Young said, “I met Danile Ek when he started SPOTIFY. it sounded to me like he was really going to be getting into it. That was a long time ago. I wonder what happened.

“When I left Spotify, I felt better.

“I support free speech. I have never been in favor of censorship. Private companies have the right to choose what they profit from, just as I can choose not to have my music support a platform that disseminates harmful information. I am happy and proud to stand in solidarity with the front line health care workers who risk their lives every day to help others.”

Young music is still streaming on Amazon, Apple and Qobuz.

